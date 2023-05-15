2 hours ago - Politics

Your 1-minute guide to Philly's City Controller race

Mike D'Onofrio
Illustration of the Liberty Bell getting a crack in the shape of a checkmark.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

The city’s fiscal watchdog will be on Tuesday’s ballot.

Why it matters: Controller is the top independent auditor for the city bureaucracy and school district, tasked with investigating departmental spending, finances, mismanagement and fraud.

  • The Controller also serves in several leadership roles, including with the city’s Board of Pensions and Retirement.

Details: Three Democrats are vying for the post:

  • Alexandra Hunt is a former stripper who's a public health researcher and runs an Only Fans account. She ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2020.
  • John Thomas has a long history in government — he's been a deputy city controller and audit manager for the state auditor general’s office.
  • Christy Brady was appointed acting Controller last year. She began working in the office nearly 30 years ago.

Zoom in: The office has undertaken high-profile investigations in recent years, issuing reports on the city’s response to the 2020 racial-justice protests and police department spending.

Between the lines: The winner of the primary will likely go on to win in November.

  • Republican Aaron Bashir is running unopposed.
