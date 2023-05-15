Your 1-minute guide to Philly's City Controller race

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The city’s fiscal watchdog will be on Tuesday’s ballot.

Why it matters: Controller is the top independent auditor for the city bureaucracy and school district, tasked with investigating departmental spending, finances, mismanagement and fraud.

The Controller also serves in several leadership roles, including with the city’s Board of Pensions and Retirement.

Details: Three Democrats are vying for the post:

Alexandra Hunt is a former stripper who's a public health researcher and runs an Only Fans account. She ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2020.

John Thomas has a long history in government — he's been a deputy city controller and audit manager for the state auditor general’s office.

Christy Brady was appointed acting Controller last year. She began working in the office nearly 30 years ago.

Zoom in: The office has undertaken high-profile investigations in recent years, issuing reports on the city’s response to the 2020 racial-justice protests and police department spending.

Between the lines: The winner of the primary will likely go on to win in November.