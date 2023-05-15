2 hours ago - Politics

Axios Philly's cheat sheet to 2023 Primary Day

Mike D'Onofrio
Kudos, you’ve nearly made it to primary day in Philly.

Why it matters: After a long campaign, voters will finally determine Tuesday who moves on to the November election.

What’s happening: If you’re still undecided or don’t know who’s running, we’re here to help.

  • Tuesday features races for mayor, City Council, row offices like City Controller, and state and local judges.

✏️ Here are our Smart Brevity guides and links:

All our mayor’s race links:

Between the lines: Primaries are the big election here.

  • Democrats who win typically go on to land the general election due to their outsized registered voter advantage over Republicans.

When: Polls open 7am-8pm.

  • Voting by mail? Your ballot must be submitted at the County Board of Elections Offices or at an official drop box by 8pm tomorrow.

📍 Where: Find your polling place.

Who: All Philly residents 18 and over and registered as Democrats or Republicans.

  • Pennsylvania has closed primaries: Only registered party members can vote Tuesday.
