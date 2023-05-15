Axios Philly's cheat sheet to 2023 Primary Day

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Kudos, you’ve nearly made it to primary day in Philly.

Why it matters: After a long campaign, voters will finally determine Tuesday who moves on to the November election.

What’s happening: If you’re still undecided or don’t know who’s running, we’re here to help.

Tuesday features races for mayor, City Council, row offices like City Controller, and state and local judges.

✏️ Here are our Smart Brevity guides and links:

All our mayor’s race links:

Between the lines: Primaries are the big election here.

Democrats who win typically go on to land the general election due to their outsized registered voter advantage over Republicans.

When: Polls open 7am-8pm.

Voting by mail? Your ballot must be submitted at the County Board of Elections Offices or at an official drop box by 8pm tomorrow.

📍 Where: Find your polling place.

Who: All Philly residents 18 and over and registered as Democrats or Republicans.