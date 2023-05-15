2 hours ago - Politics
Axios Philly's cheat sheet to 2023 Primary Day
Kudos, you’ve nearly made it to primary day in Philly.
Why it matters: After a long campaign, voters will finally determine Tuesday who moves on to the November election.
What’s happening: If you’re still undecided or don’t know who’s running, we’re here to help.
- Tuesday features races for mayor, City Council, row offices like City Controller, and state and local judges.
✏️ Here are our Smart Brevity guides and links:
- At-large Council races
- District Council races
- City Controller race
- Judges: Visit the Philadelphia Bar Association website for their recommendations.
All our mayor’s race links:
- Meet the mayoral candidates
- Who’s endorsing who (and which celeb endorsements you wish you'd seen)
- What the would-be mayors of Philly earn
- Where they stand on "Savesies": Pro/con
- Where they stand on public potties
- Where they stand on 76ers arena bid
- The city policy your next mayor would ax
Between the lines: Primaries are the big election here.
- Democrats who win typically go on to land the general election due to their outsized registered voter advantage over Republicans.
When: Polls open 7am-8pm.
- Voting by mail? Your ballot must be submitted at the County Board of Elections Offices or at an official drop box by 8pm tomorrow.
📍 Where: Find your polling place.
Who: All Philly residents 18 and over and registered as Democrats or Republicans.
- Pennsylvania has closed primaries: Only registered party members can vote Tuesday.
