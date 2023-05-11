57 mins ago - Things to Do

Flash exhibit in Philly shows portraits of gun violence victims

Isaac Avilucea
"A Mother's Love" exhibit is on display Friday in the City Hall courtyard.

"A Mother's Love" exhibit is on display Friday in the City Hall courtyard. Photo: Courtesy of Zarinah Lomax

Art curator and activist Zarinah Lomax knows the many faces of trauma.

  • She's a rape survivor, her father is serving a life sentence for murder and one of her loved ones, Dominique Oglesby, was killed in 2018 in West Philly.

Driving the news: With Mother's Day coming up, Lomax helped organize a flash exhibition in the City Hall courtyard of portraits honoring families who lost relatives to gun violence. She'll also lead a frank and healing conversation on the topic Friday.

Axios sat down with Lomax to better understand how survivors cope around a holiday that dredges up painful memories. The interview was edited and condensed for clarity:

Lomax on how art breaks down such a heavy topic: "A lot of them don't want to go to therapy. This [art] is their therapy.

  • "This allows them to … say, 'OK, we see all these other pictures. It's not just me. I can feel safe here.'"

On the most profound advice she's heard from surviving mothers: "Don't allow anybody to project on you where they think you should be in their own ignorance of not understanding. … [Survivors are] really big on protecting their peace because they really don't have a lot of it left."

On trite themes of "justice" and "closure": "Where's the justice? Nobody's coming back. When the state has the sentence that they feel is just to them, they move on; you don't.

  • "I don't believe justice really takes place. … This is what we're taught to say. You think of [the victims'] last moments, and I don't know if I'll ever make peace with that."

On how to support survivors: "Be there. They need consistency. This is a consistent battle for them every day.

  • "Consistently send a text message, consistently give them a hug, or consistently go to their events, or consistently just remember their child."

On the exhibition: "I'm looking forward to being able to give them a moment to smile. … Somebody sees them. God sees them, and their loved ones didn't die in vain."

If you go: 12-3pm, 1400 John F Kennedy Blvd.

