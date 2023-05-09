59 mins ago - Politics

Whose celeb endorsements for mayor would sway Philly

Mike D'Onofrio
Gritty

Gritty. Photo: Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty

With endorsement fever running high for Democrats campaigning for mayor, we asked readers which local VIPs could really sway Philly’s primary mayoral race.

  • You didn’t hold back.

Here’s what you told us:

Walter B.: I need to know who Gritty is supporting for Mayor, and frankly, why he didn't run himself.

Marilyn S.: I listen to endorsements from those who have held the job of mayor. They know what the job entails and who is most likely to succeed.

Laura G.: I would pay attention if Questlove and Black Thought endorsed a candidate. They have maintained their ties to the city.

Michael F.: The one who can has already endorsed: Ed Rendell.

William F.: For fun, Gritty and the Phanatic. For serious: current City Council staff that haven't endorsed, as well as Gov. Josh Shapiro and U.S. Sen. John Fetterman.

Joseph M.: I'll support whoever the Philly "chicken man" endorses.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more