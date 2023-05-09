Share on email (opens in new window)

With endorsement fever running high for Democrats campaigning for mayor, we asked readers which local VIPs could really sway Philly’s primary mayoral race.

You didn’t hold back.

Here’s what you told us:

Walter B.: I need to know who Gritty is supporting for Mayor, and frankly, why he didn't run himself.

Marilyn S.: I listen to endorsements from those who have held the job of mayor. They know what the job entails and who is most likely to succeed.

Laura G.: I would pay attention if Questlove and Black Thought endorsed a candidate. They have maintained their ties to the city.

Michael F.: The one who can has already endorsed: Ed Rendell.

William F.: For fun, Gritty and the Phanatic. For serious: current City Council staff that haven't endorsed, as well as Gov. Josh Shapiro and U.S. Sen. John Fetterman.

Joseph M.: I'll support whoever the Philly "chicken man" endorses.