Your Philly Weekender: April 28-30

Here are six ideas for the weekend:

⚾ The Phillies wrap up a three-game series with the Seattle Mariners today at 1:05pm. Tickets: $9

🖼️ Check out more than 200 portraits from famed photographer Judith Joy Ross, whose work has been called “quietly penetrating.” The exhibition at the Philadelphia Museum of Art runs through Aug. 6 and is the only domestic tour stop after being on display in Madrid, Paris and The Hague.

🎃 Halloween is halfway here! Celebrate the terrifying midpoint with a scary tour during a one-night-only event at the Lincoln Mill Haunted House. Saturday, 6:30-10pm. Tickets: $25

🍺 Philly’s roving beer garden is at Chestnut Hill’s Pastorius Park this week, with draft beers from Mainstay Independent Brewing. Today-Friday 4-10pm; Saturday-Sunday noon-10pm.

🏃 Watch dominant high school, college and professional runners compete at the Penn Relays, the nation’s oldest and largest collegiate track meet. The three-day event kicks off this morning at Franklin Field and includes competitors in the 4×400-meter relay, javelin, pole vault and others. There’s more food and fun at the Carnival Village outside the stadium gates. Single-day tickets: $25+

🏳️‍🌈 Philly Black Pride’s four-day event kicks off tonight at 9pm with karaoke at Level Up Bar and Lounge (Tickets: $5 online; $10 at door), followed by Saturday’s expo with artist workshops, a drag variety show, and capped by a Sunday dance party at 8pm at the Roar nightclub. Tickets: $20+