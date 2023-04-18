The Center City Jazz Festival returns this weekend after a three-year hiatus.

What’s happening: The festival will be held across five walkable bars in Center City from 1-7pm on Saturday, during Jazz Appreciation Month.

20 performances are scheduled across the venues, including guitarist Pasquale Grasso and bassist Dezron Douglas, along with local favorites Victor North, Joanna Pascale, and James Santangelo.

Flashback: The festival, which started in 2012 and is presented by WRTI, was canceled during the past three years due to the pandemic.

How it works: Tickets are $20, which you can buy on the festival’s website ($25 the day of).

☝️ Be smart: Tickets are limited and typically sell out, so get yours now!

Of note: Those under 21 can't attend without a parent or legal guardian.

Go deeper: See the full schedule of performances at each venue on the festival’s website.