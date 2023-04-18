55 mins ago - Things to Do

Jazzfest returns this weekend after pandemic halt

Mike D'Onofrio
James Santangelo and his band

Photo: courtesy Center City Jazz Festival/G.J. Hild Photography

The Center City Jazz Festival returns this weekend after a three-year hiatus.

What’s happening: The festival will be held across five walkable bars in Center City from 1-7pm on Saturday, during Jazz Appreciation Month.

  • 20 performances are scheduled across the venues, including guitarist Pasquale Grasso and bassist Dezron Douglas, along with local favorites Victor North, Joanna Pascale, and James Santangelo.

Flashback: The festival, which started in 2012 and is presented by WRTI, was canceled during the past three years due to the pandemic.

How it works: Tickets are $20, which you can buy on the festival’s website ($25 the day of).

☝️ Be smart: Tickets are limited and typically sell out, so get yours now!

Of note: Those under 21 can't attend without a parent or legal guardian.

Go deeper: See the full schedule of performances at each venue on the festival’s website.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more