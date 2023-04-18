Jazzfest returns this weekend after pandemic halt
The Center City Jazz Festival returns this weekend after a three-year hiatus.
What’s happening: The festival will be held across five walkable bars in Center City from 1-7pm on Saturday, during Jazz Appreciation Month.
- 20 performances are scheduled across the venues, including guitarist Pasquale Grasso and bassist Dezron Douglas, along with local favorites Victor North, Joanna Pascale, and James Santangelo.
Flashback: The festival, which started in 2012 and is presented by WRTI, was canceled during the past three years due to the pandemic.
How it works: Tickets are $20, which you can buy on the festival’s website ($25 the day of).
- The shows take place at Time Restaurant, Fergie’s Pub, Franky Bradley’s, Chris' Jazz Cafe, and Leda’s.
- One ticket provides access to all venues.
☝️ Be smart: Tickets are limited and typically sell out, so get yours now!
Of note: Those under 21 can't attend without a parent or legal guardian.
Go deeper: See the full schedule of performances at each venue on the festival’s website.
