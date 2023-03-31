The South Street Pop Up Garden. Photo: courtesy of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society

The outdoor dining and drinking season is upon us.

🌼 What’s happening: The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s annual Pop Up Gardens open their doors Saturday in Manayunk and on South Street in Center City.

Why it matters: Think: Friday happy hours. Saturday afternoon picnics. Floral backdrops. Sunshine.

Plus: There’s no entry fee and the gardens are dog-friendly.

🍷 Details: Both locations sell wine, cocktails, 10 draft beers, and non-alcoholic drink options, along with vegetarian, vegan and meat-based food.

Stop by for weekly activities, like the monthly plant swaps and events for the plant-curious.

The pop-ups can also host larger groups through bookings on Resy.com starting Saturday.

📍 What’s new: The Center City pop-up has added 50 seats this year.

Both locations have expanded their menus of frozen cocktails, including Sno-Gronis with Bluecoat gin, and Carpano bianco and bitters.

Be smart: The Manayunk pop-up at 106 Jamestown Ave. is open Monday through Thursday from 5-10pm; Friday and Saturday noon to midnight; and Sunday noon to 9pm.