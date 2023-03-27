Just over 76% of domestic flights departed Philadelphia International on time in December 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report.

That was down from 84.6% in November 2022, a 8.5% percentage point drop, per recently released data from the agency's Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS).

The big picture: Nationally, just 69.1% of December's flights departed on time.

That figure is generally between 75%-80% in a typical month, albeit with predictable dips in the busy — and often meteorologically challenging — summer and winter travel seasons.

Driving the news: The real story in December was, of course, Southwest Airlines' epic meltdown.

Only 57.6% percent of Southwest flights departed Philly on time in December.

The airline's struggles dragged down the average for all carriers reporting data to the federal government.

Zoom in: Philly travelers fared much better than those in other major cities at the end of last year.

Denver International Airport, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport posted some of the worst on-time performance rates in December, at 57.4%, 61.7% and 66.4%, respectively.

Denver is one of Southwest's busiest airports, and in fact, weather and staffing issues there helped trigger Southwest's broader systemwide mess.

Yes, but: All indications so far suggest Southwest has recovered nicely since December, though BTS' data reports lag by about three months.

The airline promised to update key systems that exacerbated December's meltdown, as well as better communicate with passengers whose flights are delayed or canceled in the future.

What they're saying: "We spend a lot of money on technology and recently put in a new state-of-the-art maintenance system, a new reservation system and a new human capital workday system," Southwest CEO Bob Jordan told Axios' Eleanor Hawkins.

The bottom line: December was truly just as bad as it seemed, the data shows.