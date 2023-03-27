Philly airlines meltdown metrics
Just over 76% of domestic flights departed Philadelphia International on time in December 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report.
That was down from 84.6% in November 2022, a 8.5% percentage point drop, per recently released data from the agency's Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS).
The big picture: Nationally, just 69.1% of December's flights departed on time.
- That figure is generally between 75%-80% in a typical month, albeit with predictable dips in the busy — and often meteorologically challenging — summer and winter travel seasons.
Driving the news: The real story in December was, of course, Southwest Airlines' epic meltdown.
- Only 57.6% percent of Southwest flights departed Philly on time in December.
- The airline's struggles dragged down the average for all carriers reporting data to the federal government.
Zoom in: Philly travelers fared much better than those in other major cities at the end of last year.
- Denver International Airport, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport posted some of the worst on-time performance rates in December, at 57.4%, 61.7% and 66.4%, respectively.
- Denver is one of Southwest's busiest airports, and in fact, weather and staffing issues there helped trigger Southwest's broader systemwide mess.
Yes, but: All indications so far suggest Southwest has recovered nicely since December, though BTS' data reports lag by about three months.
- The airline promised to update key systems that exacerbated December's meltdown, as well as better communicate with passengers whose flights are delayed or canceled in the future.
What they're saying: "We spend a lot of money on technology and recently put in a new state-of-the-art maintenance system, a new reservation system and a new human capital workday system," Southwest CEO Bob Jordan told Axios' Eleanor Hawkins.
The bottom line: December was truly just as bad as it seemed, the data shows.
