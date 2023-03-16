🎵 The Boss is back. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band play tonight at 7:30pm at the Wells Fargo Center. A couple tidbits if you go: He’s recorded hits about our city and played one of his longest shows here — more than four hours and 34 songs. Tickets still available.

🏒 For fans willing to risk getting cross, the Flyers — currently second-to-last in the Metropolitan Division — play twice this weekend: Friday against the Buffalo Sabres and Saturday vs. the Carolina Hurricanes. The one upside of their struggles? Seats are cheap. Tickets: $24+

😂 Prepare to laugh your a** off as comedian Jeff Ross, aka the “Roastmaster General,” pays a visit to Punch Line Philly this weekend. After absolutely scorching celebrities from Bruce Willis to Donald Trump, he’s sure to come with the fire. Friday, Saturday; 7:30pm and 9:45pm. Tickets: $40, plus two-drink minimum.

🏀 March Madness is here all weekend, and to quote college basketball analyst Dick Vitale: It’s awesome, baby! Enter the $1 million bracket challenge and catch high-flying, first- and second-round action on the big screens at XFINITY Live! Maybe there’ll be a buzzer-beater or two that gets your heart racing. Table reservations should be made in advance.

🇮🇪 Bastard Bearded Irishmen: The Pennsylvania-based group combines Celtic sounds with punk and rock Saturday at City Winery Philadelphia, 7:30pm. Tickets: $15+

🎭 Women Makers Market: The first-ever event at the Hyatt Centric in Center City showcases all-women creations in art, ceramics, lingerie, bath and body products and more. Saturday (10am-6pm) and Sunday (10am-4pm); free.

🐤 PEEP this. Check out hundreds of marshmallowy creations from some of the region’s finest candy creators at Peddler’s Village. It runs through April 23.

🐈 Cats: The long-running Broadway show makes a pit stop at the Miller Theater. Shows through Sunday. Tickets: $79+.