Philly is turning green this weekend for the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

☘️ Fun fact: The parade dates to 1771, making it among the oldest in the nation behind Boston and New York City.

What’s happening: The festivities kick off at 11:15am on Sunday at 16th Street and JFK Boulevard in Center City.

This year’s theme is “St. Patrick, Let There Be Peace.”

St. Patrick’s Church at 20th and Locust is hosting a special Mass beforehand, at 9:15am.

What to expect: The family-friendly event will feature more than 200 groups, including marching bands, dance groups, performers, and cultural and community organizations, along with Philadelphia Police and Fire units.

The grand marshal is Dan Harrell, a Delaware County native.

Plus: The parade is commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, which established Northern Ireland’s current system of government and ended the conflict known as “The Troubles.”

Route: The parade will run eastbound on Market Street and end at Penn’s Landing around 3pm.

There's a performance area on Market between 5th and 6th streets.

⛔ Be smart: Traffic could get messy.

Market Street between 5th and 6th will be closed from approximately 5:30am-4:30pm.

Side streets along the parade route will also be closed during the event.

Plus: There'll be temporary no-parking zones around the route.

Expect a “courtesy tow” if you leave your car in one of them.

🚍 SEPTA: These bus routes will be detoured on Sunday from 5:30am to 7pm:

2, 4, 5, 12, 16, 17, 21, 23, 25, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 42, 44, 45, 47, 47M, 48, 49, 57, 61, 124 and 125.

1 cool thing: Philadelphia ranks 4th in Lawnstarter’s 2023’s Most Irish Cities in America.

The website factored in the size of the Irish population and the number of Irish restaurants, pubs, organizations and cultural events among 200 of the largest U.S. cities.

New York, Chicago and Boston bested us.

What they’re saying: “You don’t need to be Irish to go out and celebrate this theme. It’s something we can all really rally together behind,” Colin Bradley, parade director, tells Axios.

Watch from home: CW Philly airs the parade live from noon to 3pm on Sunday.