What to do this weekend in Philadelphia: Feb 17-20

A weekend in Philly is like a box of chocolates. Here’s an event sampler that would make Forrest Gump proud.

🤣 How’s your Spanish? Laugh with comedian and Tik Tok star Che Guerrero — the Esperanza Arts Center’s artist in residence — and entertainers Rojo Perez, Laura Bolivar and Jesse Pedraza Friday. Tickets: $10

📿 Mardi Gras Live! Philly: Bead it! Sip on some New Orleans-inspired drinks while enjoying live bands and DJs Saturday starting at 8pm inside the five venues of XFINITY Live! 21+, Tickets: $10

🍾 Philly Chocolate, Wine and Whiskey Festival: Careful or you’ll wake up with a hangover from sampling all that this event has to offer. 21+ at the Philly Expo Center in Oaks. Saturday, 11:30am-9pm. Tickets: $65

🦕 Jurassic World Live Tour: Along with props and vehicles from the hit movie, dozens of animatronic dinosaurs come to life inside the Wells Fargo Center, taking visitors back 65 million years. Tomorrow and Sunday. Tickets: $25

🎭 1776: Grab your quill pen and powdered wig to see this musical that follows the Founding Fathers' debates over the Declaration of Independence. The cast — featuring women, trans and non-binary cast members — gives a new spin on the classic Tony Award-winning production. Through Feb. 26 at Forrest Theatre. Tickets: $49

⛸️ Ice eleganza: Drag queens take to the ice, some for the first time, at this show recommended for ages 13 and up. Younger audiences can check out the morning family skate show and then hit the rink themselves afterward for a free skate. Through Feb. 26 RiverRink Winterfest. Tickets: $20