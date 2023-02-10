We asked Eagles fans to share their essential game day rituals. Here's what you told us.

🏃‍♂️ Sam S. is running up the Rocky steps outside the Philadelphia Art Museum the day before the game, which he also did when the Birds took on the Giants and 49ers.

“Well, now you best believe I’ll be sprinting up them on Saturday!”

🛒 Beth S. says she wears her Eagles gear while shopping at Acme on game days.

“This gets me the Eagles discount and helps my superstitions. Going to church helps, especially if the priest mentions [the Eagles] in the Mass!!!”

🧁 Mike’s thought bubble: I’m looking to start a new ritual by picking up Termini Brothers’ Eagles cupcakes.

💭 Isaac’s thought bubble: I'd get up early for Sunday mass to appease my Catholic mother, so I could spend the rest of the day watching football.