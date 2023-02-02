Whether you’re looking to chip in for birdie or curious to learn more about the city’s iconic Black leaders, there’s no shortage of events in Philly this weekend.

🧽 Bikini Bottom Rave: Who lives in a pineapple at the Underground Arts? Do your best square pants dance Friday at this SpongeBob-themed rave, 21+. Tickets: $33, 1200 Callowhill St.

🎉 Looking to take it easy? The Big Easy, that is. Philly’s Mardi Gras pop-up is back at Craftsman Row Saloon with some kickin’ N’awlins treats. Pair a burger or King Cake fries with a boozy King of Bourbon Street milkshake. Friday-Feb. 21, 112 S. 8th St.

🎙️ Wanna do it your way? Check out nightly performances at Chris’ Jazz Cafe from jazz trumpeter Benny Benack II and vocalist Anïs Reno celebrating the iconic Frank Sinatra. Friday and Saturday at 8pm and 10pm. Tickets: starting at $30, 1421 Sansom St.

❄️ Founders Philly Freeze Out: The all-ages event in Manayunk includes live music, ice carving and a winter market. Free trolleys run up and down Main Street. Saturday, 11am-4pm.

⛳ Get your mini Tiger Woods on at Franklin Square’s putt putt course, featuring recreations of Philly’s finest landmarks. The course gets a sweetheart makeover just in time for Valentine’s Day, through Feb. 26. Tickets: $15 adults, $12 children, 200 N. 6th St.

🏛️ Leaders and Legends of Philadelphia: One of several events this weekend honoring the start of Black History Month. It’s an outdoor exhibit in Fairmount Park that pays homage to the achievements of the city’s artists, activists, educators and more. Or check out Mural Arts’s Civic Heroes Trolley Tour. Sunday and Feb. 25 only. Tickets: $38 adults, $28 kids.