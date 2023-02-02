11 mins ago - News

🎟️ It's an in-Bey-sion

Isaac Avilucea
Beyonce a the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival.

Beyoncé is back. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

The “BeyHive” is buzzing!

Driving the news: Superstar singer Beyoncé announced yesterday she’ll perform at the Linc on July 12 as part of her "Renaissance World Tour."

  • The tour also stops in Pittsburgh, Chicago, Atlanta, Boston and East Rutherford, among other cities.

There are a few presale options – including one for BeyHive members (on sale Feb. 6) and one for Citi Card holders (on sale Feb. 7).

  • Let us pray that the ticket-buying process goes more smoothly for the BeyHive than it did for the Swifties.

Flashback: Beyoncé hasn’t performed in Philadelphia since appearing with husband Jay-Z in 2018 during her "On The Run II Tour.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more