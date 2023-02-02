11 mins ago - News
🎟️ It's an in-Bey-sion
The “BeyHive” is buzzing!
Driving the news: Superstar singer Beyoncé announced yesterday she’ll perform at the Linc on July 12 as part of her "Renaissance World Tour."
- The tour also stops in Pittsburgh, Chicago, Atlanta, Boston and East Rutherford, among other cities.
There are a few presale options – including one for BeyHive members (on sale Feb. 6) and one for Citi Card holders (on sale Feb. 7).
- Let us pray that the ticket-buying process goes more smoothly for the BeyHive than it did for the Swifties.
Flashback: Beyoncé hasn’t performed in Philadelphia since appearing with husband Jay-Z in 2018 during her "On The Run II Tour.
