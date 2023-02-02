🎟️ It's an in-Bey-sion

The “BeyHive” is buzzing!

Driving the news: Superstar singer Beyoncé announced yesterday she’ll perform at the Linc on July 12 as part of her "Renaissance World Tour."

The tour also stops in Pittsburgh, Chicago, Atlanta, Boston and East Rutherford, among other cities.

There are a few presale options – including one for BeyHive members (on sale Feb. 6) and one for Citi Card holders (on sale Feb. 7).

Let us pray that the ticket-buying process goes more smoothly for the BeyHive than it did for the Swifties.

Flashback: Beyoncé hasn’t performed in Philadelphia since appearing with husband Jay-Z in 2018 during her "On The Run II Tour.