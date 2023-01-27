Exterior of 130 N. Bread St. Photo: Paul McGlade/ Better World Photography, courtesy of Francesca Prieto

This 417-square-foot cozy condo in the Castings has one bedroom and one bathroom.

Design: An abundance of natural light, 10-foot ceilings and clever design make this small but mighty home feel open and bright.

Neutral walls, dark wood floors and large windows are a blank canvas for your personal style.

The owner decorated it with mid-century modern furniture and tastefully curated artwork.

The building is loaded with charm, from the green garage-style doors to the industrial architecture in the lobby and common areas.

Maximizing tiny: The primary bedroom has two closets, and one is now used as an office. A sleek desk is tucked into the closet and there are floating shelves — adding utility to the room without compromising space.

Though the unit doesn't have a formal dining room, the updated, modern kitchen has a breakfast bar with enough room for two stools.

By the numbers: This unit is listed at $215,000.

The condo fee is $224 a month and includes water, common area maintenance, snow removal, trash removal and the management fee.

Other highlights: Pet-friendly building, in-unit washer/dryer, convenient walkable location.

Take a look around.

