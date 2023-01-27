1 hour ago - Real Estate

Small and stylish Philly Old City condo asks $215K

Brianna Crane
130-36 N Bread St #128

Exterior of 130 N. Bread St. Photo: Paul McGlade/ Better World Photography, courtesy of Francesca Prieto

This 417-square-foot cozy condo in the Castings has one bedroom and one bathroom.

Design: An abundance of natural light, 10-foot ceilings and clever design make this small but mighty home feel open and bright.

  • Neutral walls, dark wood floors and large windows are a blank canvas for your personal style.
  • The owner decorated it with mid-century modern furniture and tastefully curated artwork.
  • The building is loaded with charm, from the green garage-style doors to the industrial architecture in the lobby and common areas.

Maximizing tiny: The primary bedroom has two closets, and one is now used as an office. A sleek desk is tucked into the closet and there are floating shelves — adding utility to the room without compromising space.

  • Though the unit doesn't have a formal dining room, the updated, modern kitchen has a breakfast bar with enough room for two stools.

By the numbers: This unit is listed at $215,000.

  • The condo fee is $224 a month and includes water, common area maintenance, snow removal, trash removal and the management fee.

Other highlights: Pet-friendly building, in-unit washer/dryer, convenient walkable location.

Take a look around.

130 N. Bread St. living room
Photo: Courtesy of Francesca Prieto
130 N. Bread St. living room
Photo: Courtesy of Francesca Prieto
130 N. Bread St. breakfast bar
Photo: Courtesy of Francesca Prieto
130 N. Bread St. gallery wall
Photo: Courtesy of Francesca Prieto
130 N. Bread St. bathroom
Photo: Courtesy of Francesca Prieto
130 N. Bread St. bedroom
Photo: Courtesy of Francesca Prieto
130 N. Bread St. bedroom
Photo: Courtesy of Francesca Prieto
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more