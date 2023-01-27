1 hour ago - Real Estate
Small and stylish Philly Old City condo asks $215K
This 417-square-foot cozy condo in the Castings has one bedroom and one bathroom.
- The address is 130 N. Bread St. #128.
Design: An abundance of natural light, 10-foot ceilings and clever design make this small but mighty home feel open and bright.
- Neutral walls, dark wood floors and large windows are a blank canvas for your personal style.
- The owner decorated it with mid-century modern furniture and tastefully curated artwork.
- The building is loaded with charm, from the green garage-style doors to the industrial architecture in the lobby and common areas.
Maximizing tiny: The primary bedroom has two closets, and one is now used as an office. A sleek desk is tucked into the closet and there are floating shelves — adding utility to the room without compromising space.
- Though the unit doesn't have a formal dining room, the updated, modern kitchen has a breakfast bar with enough room for two stools.
By the numbers: This unit is listed at $215,000.
- The condo fee is $224 a month and includes water, common area maintenance, snow removal, trash removal and the management fee.
Other highlights: Pet-friendly building, in-unit washer/dryer, convenient walkable location.
Take a look around.
