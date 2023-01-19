Philadelphia weekend guide: Lunar New Year, tattoo convention and more

Playoffs? Playoffs? Obviously, Eagles fans are amped up for the Birds' home matchup. But there's plenty more to do this weekend, including celebrating the start of the Chinese New Year.

Ice Princess Weekend in Franklin Square: Snap selfies with Elsa and Anna from "Frozen," Isabela from "Encanto" and Tiana from "The Princess and the Frog" in front of beautifully carved ice sculptures Friday and Saturday, 5pm-7pm. A light show starts at 5pm and runs every half hour. Free admission.

Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Convention: Get inked or watch hundreds of the best tattoo artists doing their thing at the Philadelphia Convention Center Friday through Sunday. Tattoo appointments may be required. Tickets: $25 per day; $50 for 3-day pass.

CultureFest! Lunar New Year: The annual Lunar New Year celebration, honoring the Year of the Rabbit, features a pop-up market, traditional Chinese dances, storytelling, musical performances and a lion dance finale. Saturday, 10am-4pm, 3260 South Street. Tickets: $18 for adults, $13 for kids ages 6-17.

Lunar New Year celebrations in Chinatown: The Philadelphia Suns are leading two parades over the weekend featuring dancing, drumming and firecrackers. The Lunar New Year's Eve celebration starts at 10pm Saturday from 10th and Spring Streets, plus a daytime parade along the same route Sunday at 11am.

Dumpling Workshop: Perfect the art of dumpling-making at the Dumpling Academy this Saturday through Feb. 14. You'll also learn how to make Tangyuan, a Chinese rice ball dessert that's a signature of Lunar New Year celebrations. Tickets: $95 for adults, $50 for kids age 12 and under. Registration required.

Golden Girls Murder Mystery: Bring your friends to this whodunit at the new Red Rum Theater. Showtimes offered Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through April 29. Tickets: $35 general admission, $75 VIP.