Eagles' division title hopes hinge on injured Jalen Hurts

Isaac Avilucea
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Will Jalen Hurts and the Eagles be all smiles this Sunday? Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

It's all riding on Jalen Hurts' shoulders — well, shoulder, to be exact.

Driving the news: Head Eagles coach Nick Sirianni won't say whether the standout QB will play against the New York Giants on Sunday — the final game of the regular season — after spraining his shoulder last month.

  • Sirianni says they're taking it "day-by-day," but Hurts practiced with the first-team offense this week for the first time since his injury, per the Inquirer.

State of play: Over the last two weeks, the Eagles, turning to backup Gardner Minshew in Hurts' absence, dropped two straight games against division rival Dallas and the New Orleans Saints — putting themselves in a prickly end-of-season predicament.

The stakes: They're huge. The Eagles must beat the Giants to clinch the No. 1 seed and NFC East, guaranteeing themselves a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

  • If they lose and the Cowboys win, not only does Dallas win the division, but the Eagles will drop to the No. 5 seed and have to travel to face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a first-round matchup.

The bottom line: After flying high, fans would hate to see the Eagles lose the division title the last week of the season.

