Photos: Holiday happenings in Philadelphia, vintage edition

Christmas shoppers gather at Market and 12th Streets in 1923. Photo: Courtesy of the Special Collections Research Center, Temple University Libraries

We scrambled for gifts. We sung carols. We spread cheer. The photo archives at Temple University Libraries give us a glimpse at how Philadelphians have celebrated the holidays over the decades.

The Libraries' Special Collections Research Center shared photos with Axios, which we've compiled into a holiday time capsule.

Check out some of our favorites:

Santa stops by the former St. Edmond's Home at 44th St. and Haverford Ave. in 1945. Photo: Courtesy of the Special Collections Research Center, Temple University Libraries

A Santa spotting in Olde Kensington, circa 1953. Photo: Courtesy of the Special Collections Research Center, Temple University Libraries

South Philly's S Cleveland St. gets in the Christmas spirit in 1956. Photo: Courtesy of the Special Collections Research Center, Temple University Libraries

A menorah lighting at the Yavneh Hebrew School in Northeast Philly in 1966. Photo: Courtesy of the Special Collections Research Center, Temple University Libraries

A sleepy angel at a Christmas pageant in Trinity Memorial Episcopal Church in 1970. Photo: Courtesy of the Special Collections Research Center, Temple University Libraries

Christmas carolers at the East Germantown Recreation Center in 1972. Photo: Courtesy of the Special Collections Research Center, Temple University Libraries

Our City Hall Christmas trees appear to have shrunk, compared to this one from 1977. Photo: Courtesy of the Special Collections Research Center, Temple University Libraries