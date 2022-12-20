1 hour ago - News

Photos: Holiday happenings in Philadelphia, vintage edition

Alexa Mencia
A black-and-white photo of Philadelphians gathering a Market Street in the 1920s.

Christmas shoppers gather at Market and 12th Streets in 1923. Photo: Courtesy of the Special Collections Research Center, Temple University Libraries

We scrambled for gifts. We sung carols. We spread cheer. The photo archives at Temple University Libraries give us a glimpse at how Philadelphians have celebrated the holidays over the decades.

  • The Libraries' Special Collections Research Center shared photos with Axios, which we've compiled into a holiday time capsule.

Check out some of our favorites:

Children stand next to Santa on his sleigh outside the old St. Edmonds Home in Philadelphia back in 1945.
Santa stops by the former St. Edmond's Home at 44th St. and Haverford Ave. in 1945. Photo: Courtesy of the Special Collections Research Center, Temple University Libraries
A back-and-white photo of five kids staring up at Santa in a three-story building.
A Santa spotting in Olde Kensington, circa 1953. Photo: Courtesy of the Special Collections Research Center, Temple University Libraries
A black-and-white photo of a South Philadelphia street lit up with lights and Christmas decorations.
South Philly's S Cleveland St. gets in the Christmas spirit in 1956. Photo: Courtesy of the Special Collections Research Center, Temple University Libraries
A black-and-white photo of a Hanukkah candle lighting at a Northeast Philadelphia school.
A menorah lighting at the Yavneh Hebrew School in Northeast Philly in 1966. Photo: Courtesy of the Special Collections Research Center, Temple University Libraries
A black-and-white photo of a young girl yawning in a Nativity scene play in Philadelphia in 1970.
A sleepy angel at a Christmas pageant in Trinity Memorial Episcopal Church in 1970. Photo: Courtesy of the Special Collections Research Center, Temple University Libraries
A black-and-white photo of a Gospel choir singing Christmas carols in 1972.
Christmas carolers at the East Germantown Recreation Center in 1972. Photo: Courtesy of the Special Collections Research Center, Temple University Libraries
A black-and-white photo of a massive Christmas tree being lowered down near Philadelphia City Hall.
Our City Hall Christmas trees appear to have shrunk, compared to this one from 1977. Photo: Courtesy of the Special Collections Research Center, Temple University Libraries
A black-and-white photo of two children standing next to a Kwanzaa display.
Two children stand next to a Kwanzaa display, published in the Philadelphia Evening Bulletin in 1978. Photo: Courtesy of the Special Collections Research Center, Temple University Libraries
