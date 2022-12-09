Philadelphians help Santa with Christmas wish lists

Santa's mailroom is bustling this time of year as letters pour in from children across Philadelphia and around the world.

But luckily for St. Nick, there are some plucky elves looking to help deliver cheer this holiday.

What's happening: The U.S. Postal Service's Operation Santa, now in its 110th year, puts heartwarming letters to Santa that the agency receives on to an online portal, and invites anyone who's moved to volunteer to help fulfill children's Christmas wishes.

The wish lists have ranged from toys and new winter coats to the cure for COVID-19, as one local child asked for last year.

Zoom in: Philadelphia is among the top five cities in the country for its Operation Santa participation, USPS spokesman Paul Smith told Axios.

More than 900 local donors have already signed up to adopt letters, Smith said.

How it works: The letters are reviewed and redacted for personal information before being posted to the USPS Santa website.

Donors who sign up receive instructions and a printable QR code that guides them on how to mail out packages. They're responsible for shipping gifts and paying postage.

Looking to reach Kris Kringle? Letters should be addressed: Santa Claus, 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 8888.

Be sure to include your first and last name and return address, with your street, apartment number, city, state and ZIP code to ensure it reaches Santa's desk.

Act fast! Dec. 12 is the last day to send letters and Dec. 19 is the last day to adopt one. The post office has tips and templates to follow for those who need help crafting the perfect holiday pitch.

Flashback: Postmaster Frank Hitchcock came up with the idea to allow workers and citizens to respond to Santa's letters in 1912.

The program expanded over the decades and is now digitized. There's even a documentary about it, called "Dear Santa."

By the numbers: Nearly 25,000 letters were adopted, and 21,00 packages shipped across the U.S. last year, according to USA Today.