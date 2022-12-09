Playoffs within the Philadelphia Eagles' reach
The Eagles are a juggernaut, but it could be all for naught if they slip up against the New York Giants this Sunday.
Why it matters: The Eagles are 11-1 for the first time in almost two decades. They'll clinch a playoff berth with a win or tie against the Giants or losses by the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, per the Washington Post.
Yes, but: The Eagles must keep winning to avoid having the hated Dallas Cowboys (9-3), their greatest threat in the NFC East, overtake them in the daunting divisional race.
How it works: To have a shot at the division title, the Cowboys need to win the rest of their games, including a Dec. 24 rematch with the Birds, plus the Eagles would have to lose at least one more game on top of that.
- If that happened, both teams would end up with the same overall records, and the Cowboys would own a tiebreaker with a better divisional record.
The bottom line: This is an unlikely scenario, and the Eagles remain an 80% favorite to win the division, per FiveThirtyEight.
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.