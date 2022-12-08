A scene from this year's Philly Pops Christmas show at the Kimmel Center. Photo courtesy of The Philly Pops/Bachrach Photography

The Philly Pops will go silent in the coming months after finishing their final season after more than four decades.

Yes, but: The Pops appear to be on track to live on in a different form.

Why it matters: The orchestra has been dedicated to reaching audiences outside the concert hall since forming in 1979, often performing Broadway, soul, rock and pop music in public spaces.

But, similar to many in the industry, the group wasn't able to recover from a slump in ticket sales after the pandemic shutdown.

The Pops' demise represents the city's most significant closure of an arts institution since 2019.

The latest: The orchestra is ending operations after its current season, which runs through June 25, but Pops president Frank Giordano has given the city a glimmer of hope.

A Christmas show similar to the Pops' annual event — seen by many as heralding the holiday season in Philly — is in the works, featuring Pops musicians under the direction of the Philadelphia Orchestra, Giordano told Axios.

What they're saying: "Everything is still in the planning stage," Giordano said, including whether other annual Pops performances will continue.

But he proposed that the group would likely live on in some form as a pop musical performance with the Philadelphia Orchestra.

What's ahead: Tickets are still available for some of the dates in the Pops' final holiday show, which runs through Dec. 17.

The remainder of their season includes a February show of soul hits, concerts in April dedicated to the works of composer Stephen Sondheim and an ode to the "Star Wars" soundtracks in June.