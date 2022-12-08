16 mins ago - News

In last season, Philly Pops prepare an encore

A scene from this year's Philly Pops Christmas show at the Kimmel Center. Photo courtesy of The Philly Pops/Bachrach Photography

The Philly Pops will go silent in the coming months after finishing their final season after more than four decades.

  • Yes, but: The Pops appear to be on track to live on in a different form.

Why it matters: The orchestra has been dedicated to reaching audiences outside the concert hall since forming in 1979, often performing Broadway, soul, rock and pop music in public spaces.

  • But, similar to many in the industry, the group wasn't able to recover from a slump in ticket sales after the pandemic shutdown.
  • The Pops' demise represents the city's most significant closure of an arts institution since 2019.

The latest: The orchestra is ending operations after its current season, which runs through June 25, but Pops president Frank Giordano has given the city a glimmer of hope.

  • A Christmas show similar to the Pops' annual event — seen by many as heralding the holiday season in Philly — is in the works, featuring Pops musicians under the direction of the Philadelphia Orchestra, Giordano told Axios.

What they're saying: "Everything is still in the planning stage," Giordano said, including whether other annual Pops performances will continue.

  • But he proposed that the group would likely live on in some form as a pop musical performance with the Philadelphia Orchestra.

What's ahead: Tickets are still available for some of the dates in the Pops' final holiday show, which runs through Dec. 17.

A scene from this year’s Philly Pops Christmas Salute at the Kimmel Center. Photo courtesy of The Philly Pops/Bachrach Photography
