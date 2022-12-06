1 hour ago - Things to Do
Skateboarders head to Philly for Red Bull Cold Bowl
Calling all amateur skateboarders: Here's your chance to take on the pros.
What's happening: The Red Bull Cold Bowl returns to South Philly this Saturday.
- Some of the world's best, including Devin Flynn and Jordan Santana, will compete inside the Wharton Street Warehouse for the top prize of $5,000 in their divisions.
The intrigue: Amateur boarders are invited to show off their skills for a chance at qualifying for the main event this Thursday.
- The top three skaters will move on to the Cold Bowl.
- Registration is $25 and is limited to 40 skateboarders. You must be at least 16 years old to enter.
Flashback: Red Bull first held the skateboarding competition on Alter Street in 2007, where it was an annual event until the skatepark closed in 2019, per Red Bull’s website.
Details: This year's Cold Bowl will start at noon on Saturday, kicking off with the women’s competition, followed by the men’s at 3pm.
- The skatepark is located at 2501 Wharton St.
