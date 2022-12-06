1 hour ago - Things to Do

Skateboarders head to Philly for Red Bull Cold Bowl

Mike D'Onofrio
Devin Flynn

Devin Flynn performs a frontside air at the Red Bull Cold Bowl Invitational in Philadelphia on Dec. 4, 2021. Photo courtesy of Jonathan Mehring/Red Bull

Calling all amateur skateboarders: Here's your chance to take on the pros.

What's happening: The Red Bull Cold Bowl returns to South Philly this Saturday.

  • Some of the world's best, including Devin Flynn and Jordan Santana, will compete inside the Wharton Street Warehouse for the top prize of $5,000 in their divisions.

The intrigue: Amateur boarders are invited to show off their skills for a chance at qualifying for the main event this Thursday.

  • The top three skaters will move on to the Cold Bowl.
  • Registration is $25 and is limited to 40 skateboarders. You must be at least 16 years old to enter.

Flashback: Red Bull first held the skateboarding competition on Alter Street in 2007, where it was an annual event until the skatepark closed in 2019, per Red Bull’s website.

Details: This year's Cold Bowl will start at noon on Saturday, kicking off with the women’s competition, followed by the men’s at 3pm.

  • The skatepark is located at 2501 Wharton St.
