Skateboarders head to Philly for Red Bull Cold Bowl

Devin Flynn performs a frontside air at the Red Bull Cold Bowl Invitational in Philadelphia on Dec. 4, 2021. Photo courtesy of Jonathan Mehring/Red Bull

Calling all amateur skateboarders: Here's your chance to take on the pros.

What's happening: The Red Bull Cold Bowl returns to South Philly this Saturday.

Some of the world's best, including Devin Flynn and Jordan Santana, will compete inside the Wharton Street Warehouse for the top prize of $5,000 in their divisions.

The intrigue: Amateur boarders are invited to show off their skills for a chance at qualifying for the main event this Thursday.

The top three skaters will move on to the Cold Bowl.

Registration is $25 and is limited to 40 skateboarders. You must be at least 16 years old to enter.

Flashback: Red Bull first held the skateboarding competition on Alter Street in 2007, where it was an annual event until the skatepark closed in 2019, per Red Bull’s website.

Details: This year's Cold Bowl will start at noon on Saturday, kicking off with the women’s competition, followed by the men’s at 3pm.