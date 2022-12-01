1 hour ago - Things to Do

Philly's Spotify Wrapped: The artists and songs we loved in 2022

Alexa Mencia
Drake raps into a mic in front of a blurred screen at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia in 2016.

Everyone who doubted Drake is asking for forgiveness. Photo: Bill McCay/Getty Images

Someone tell Drake there's no fake love in Philly.

Driving the news: The Toronto-born rapper was Philadelphia's most listened to artist on Spotify in 2022, according to the streaming service's annual Wrapped list released yesterday.

Top songs:

  1. "As It Was" by Harry Styles (Sorry, Calum Scott)
  2. "First Class" by Jack Harlow
  3. "Heat Waves" by Glass Animals
  4. "Bad Habit" by Steve Lacy
  5. "WAIT FOR U (feat. Drake & Tems)" by Future, Drake, Tems

Top genres:

  1. Rap
  2. Pop
  3. Hip Hop
  4. Trap
  5. Pop Rap
