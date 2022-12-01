1 hour ago - Things to Do
Philly's Spotify Wrapped: The artists and songs we loved in 2022
Someone tell Drake there's no fake love in Philly.
Driving the news: The Toronto-born rapper was Philadelphia's most listened to artist on Spotify in 2022, according to the streaming service's annual Wrapped list released yesterday.
- Followed by: Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Kanye West and Lil Baby, in that order.
Top songs:
- "As It Was" by Harry Styles (Sorry, Calum Scott)
- "First Class" by Jack Harlow
- "Heat Waves" by Glass Animals
- "Bad Habit" by Steve Lacy
- "WAIT FOR U (feat. Drake & Tems)" by Future, Drake, Tems
Top genres:
- Rap
- Pop
- Hip Hop
- Trap
- Pop Rap
