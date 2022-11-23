It's not a great week for turkeys or the Eagles, who have a tricky Sunday matchup with a Green Bay Packers team trying to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Why it matters: This could be a "trap game" for the Birds, who relied on late heroics from QB Jalen Hurts to escape last week with a 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

That victory tested their mettle, as they had lost 43 straight games when trailing by 10 points or more heading into the fourth quarter, per CBS.

Opposite tracks: This weekend's game is a tale of two quarterbacks, with Hurts having an MVP-caliber season while Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers, coming off back-to-back MVP honors, has had a tough go this year with the Packers, who have lost six of their last seven games.

Hurts has completed at least 65% of his passes and thrown at least one touchdown in four consecutive games, per CBS.

Meanwhile, Rodgers has gone 16 consecutive games tossing fewer than 300 yards, the longest dry spell of his career.

What they're saying: NBC football analyst Jason Garrett called the matchup a "who are you" game for both sides during this week's "Sunday Night Football" preview segment.

The Eagles are looking to maintain their lead over the Cowboys and Giants in the NFC East standings, while it's a must-win game for the Packers.

"They can go away right now or they can put their feet in the ground and say hey we're still going to be a part of it," Garrett said of the Packers' bid for the playoffs.

Of note: The Eagles are debuting slick black helmets, their first alternate helmet since 2010, with matching pants and jerseys, a fitting ensemble for their third prime-time home game of the year.

1 thankful story to go: This profile of Eagles defensive end Robert Quinn chronicles how he overcame what doctors thought was a terminal brain tumor at age 17 and went on to a standout career in the NFL.