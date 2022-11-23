Eagles face Packers in playoff-defining Sunday game for Green Bay
It's not a great week for turkeys or the Eagles, who have a tricky Sunday matchup with a Green Bay Packers team trying to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Why it matters: This could be a "trap game" for the Birds, who relied on late heroics from QB Jalen Hurts to escape last week with a 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
- That victory tested their mettle, as they had lost 43 straight games when trailing by 10 points or more heading into the fourth quarter, per CBS.
Opposite tracks: This weekend's game is a tale of two quarterbacks, with Hurts having an MVP-caliber season while Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers, coming off back-to-back MVP honors, has had a tough go this year with the Packers, who have lost six of their last seven games.
- Hurts has completed at least 65% of his passes and thrown at least one touchdown in four consecutive games, per CBS.
- Meanwhile, Rodgers has gone 16 consecutive games tossing fewer than 300 yards, the longest dry spell of his career.
What they're saying: NBC football analyst Jason Garrett called the matchup a "who are you" game for both sides during this week's "Sunday Night Football" preview segment.
- The Eagles are looking to maintain their lead over the Cowboys and Giants in the NFC East standings, while it's a must-win game for the Packers.
- "They can go away right now or they can put their feet in the ground and say hey we're still going to be a part of it," Garrett said of the Packers' bid for the playoffs.
Of note: The Eagles are debuting slick black helmets, their first alternate helmet since 2010, with matching pants and jerseys, a fitting ensemble for their third prime-time home game of the year.
1 thankful story to go: This profile of Eagles defensive end Robert Quinn chronicles how he overcame what doctors thought was a terminal brain tumor at age 17 and went on to a standout career in the NFL.
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.