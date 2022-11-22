Ben Simmons is back — and perhaps better than ever.

Why it matters: Expect the rims to shake as an extra raucous crowd at the Wells Fargo Center breaks out its best stuff while heckling their former star.

Driving the news: Tonight’s Sixers game is the first time since Simmons was shipped out of Philly that the Brooklyn Nets guard will take the floor as a visitor.

The intrigue: Simmons is playing his best basketball since being traded in February for James Harden, who will miss tonight’s game because of an injury.

Simmons scored a combined 37 points in his last two games for the Nets and missed only two shots in a 127-115 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.

Catch up quick: Simmons was mercilessly criticized during his time in Philly for his lackluster jump shot and refusal to take big shots in big moments, which he admitted gave him a complex.

What he’s saying: Simmons laughed when asked if he expects to encounter anything less than a hostile crowd at his homecoming.

"I know what's coming,” he told ESPN. “That's part of the game.”

Heads up: You can still buy tickets for as little as $43 on StubHub and Vivid Seats. The game will also be on TNT.

💭 Isaac’s thought bubble: The Sixers’ star center Joel Embiid is out with a sprained foot, taking some of the excitement out of this one. But what an intriguing story it’d be for Simmons to torch the home team for 30 points and power the subpar Nets to the win.