8 restaurants to dine out for Thanksgiving in the Philadelphia metro

Looking to avoid Thanksgiving cooking and cleanup? Here's a look at the Philly-area restaurants open this holiday:

The Bellevue Hotel: Gobble up maple-brined turkey, along with a full spread of sides and desserts. Reservations required, book online or call 215-790-1919.

Non-traditional options

Scarpetta: Prix-fixe family style with favorites like tagliatelle bolognese and pancetta-wrapped turkey for $105. $50 deposit per person due at booking.

Margaret Kuo's Kitchen: Take a short drive to Media for great Chinese food.

Of note: Find more restaurants open on Turkey Day via the Inquirer.