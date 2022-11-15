2 hours ago - Food and Drink
8 restaurants to dine out for Thanksgiving in the Philadelphia metro
Looking to avoid Thanksgiving cooking and cleanup? Here's a look at the Philly-area restaurants open this holiday:
- The Bellevue Hotel: Gobble up maple-brined turkey, along with a full spread of sides and desserts. Reservations required, book online or call 215-790-1919.
- Bridget Foy's: Dine in or take out with pickups between 1pm and 8pm or order online.
- Chez Colette: Book a table inside the Sofitel Philadelphia in Rittenhouse Square. $80 a person, half price for children under 12.
- Fork: Menu includes turkey, rib-eye steak and Pennsylvania trout. $110 per person, plus gratuity.
- Elwood: Your turkey and goose cooked from the holiday madness? Get both birds (half servings), plus all the trimmings, $80 and $85 each.
- Bank & Bourbon: Buffet with a carving block for meat lovers, $85 adults, $25 children.
Non-traditional options
- Scarpetta: Prix-fixe family style with favorites like tagliatelle bolognese and pancetta-wrapped turkey for $105. $50 deposit per person due at booking.
- Margaret Kuo's Kitchen: Take a short drive to Media for great Chinese food.
Of note: Find more restaurants open on Turkey Day via the Inquirer.
