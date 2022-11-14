Screen Time with Fancy Brigade performance producer John Best

John Best is bringing his Emmy Award-winning pedigree to the Fancy Brigade Association's annual Mummers performance.

State of play: Best was hired this year as the producer for 6ABC's broadcast of the association's finale inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center on New Year's Day.

The Broadway-esque event includes performances from 11 Fancy Brigade clubs.

Background: Best has produced and directed a number of performances and live events over the last three decades, including Philadelphia's Thanksgiving Day Parade, 6ABC's coverage of the Pope's visit to Philly in 2015, and more.

What's new: Unlike past years, the January broadcast will take viewers behind the scenes for how the clubs build their sets and costumes.

"This is going to be a much more in-depth show," Best told Axios.

Axios asked Best about his top tech picks, plus what he's reading and streaming, as part of our recurring Screen Time series.

Device of choice: iPhone 12 Pro

First tap of the day: Facebook or Messages

Podcast queue: "TED Talks Daily"

Most-used non-work app: Instagram

Currently streaming: "Hacks"

On rotation: Holiday Christmas albums

Reading list: "Daring Greatly: How the Courage to Be Vulnerable Transforms the Way We Live, Love, Parent, and Lead" by Brené Brown.

Who is a must-follow on social media? The Royal Family

How you unplug: Spend time with friends and family, hang out at the beach or the mountains.