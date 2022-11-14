Eagles better than they've ever been, but not yet the best

The Eagles are off to their best start in franchise history as they get ready to host the Washington Commanders on "Monday Night Football."

Driving the news: The city is frenzied after Jalen Hurts, who's having an MVP-caliber season, led the Birds to their first-ever 8-0 start with a win over the Houston Texans almost two weeks ago.

Each week the conversation becomes more "Super Bowl or bust" for the NFL's most dominant team.

What they're saying: "What is an undefeated regular season worth if you don't win the chip?" Deadspin's Jon Hoefling asks.

The rub: As Hoefling points out, out of the 11 teams that started 8-0 or better since 2010, exactly none went on to win the Super Bowl.

The 2009 New Orleans Saints, then led by QB Drew Brees, were the last team to win a Super Bowl after such a hot start. But the list of others that failed includes teams led by some of the top QBs in the league, like Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady.

Flashback: The Eagles sacked Commanders QB Carson Wentz nine times in a 24-8 win in the division rivals' last meeting in September.

The matchup: Hurts has won 11 straight-regular season games, the longest active streak in the NFL, and will face off against Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke, who has played well in three starts for the injured Wentz.

Stat du jour: The Eagles and the Commanders have faced off on Monday night 10 times, and the Birds have won seven of those matchups, per the Associated Press.