It's First Friday, so watch out for special programming and events at art galleries, shops, museums and bars throughout the city. Here are other ways to spend your weekend in Philly:

🎥Catch a movie on the big screen at the Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival, which is ongoing through Nov. 13. The hybrid festival also includes discussions and performances.

Tickets: $40-$90 for passes; screenings start at $15, and streaming is $5-$10.

⛸ The Rothman Orthopaedics ice rink at Dilworth Park opens Friday for the holiday season. Tickets: $8 (adults), $5 (kids); $10 for rentals.

🛍️ Start holiday shopping at the Makers’ Market from 11am-3pm on Saturday on Elfreth’s Alley.

📖 Celebrate all things DIY publishing at the Philly Zine Fest from 12-5pm on Saturday at Mitten Hall on Temple University’s campus. The event includes dozens of exhibitors.

🚜 Fall Family Fun Day at Laurel Hill Cemetery runs 11am-2pm on Sunday. Think: hayrides, craft stations and story time. BYO-picnics are encouraged.

🥾 Looking to take in the fall foliage before it’s gone? We have you covered. Check out our trails guide and enjoy!