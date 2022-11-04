🍂 Weekender: First Friday, film festival and ice skating
It's First Friday, so watch out for special programming and events at art galleries, shops, museums and bars throughout the city. Here are other ways to spend your weekend in Philly:
🎥Catch a movie on the big screen at the Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival, which is ongoing through Nov. 13. The hybrid festival also includes discussions and performances.
- Tickets: $40-$90 for passes; screenings start at $15, and streaming is $5-$10.
⛸ The Rothman Orthopaedics ice rink at Dilworth Park opens Friday for the holiday season. Tickets: $8 (adults), $5 (kids); $10 for rentals.
🛍️ Start holiday shopping at the Makers’ Market from 11am-3pm on Saturday on Elfreth’s Alley.
📖 Celebrate all things DIY publishing at the Philly Zine Fest from 12-5pm on Saturday at Mitten Hall on Temple University’s campus. The event includes dozens of exhibitors.
🚜 Fall Family Fun Day at Laurel Hill Cemetery runs 11am-2pm on Sunday. Think: hayrides, craft stations and story time. BYO-picnics are encouraged.
🥾 Looking to take in the fall foliage before it’s gone? We have you covered. Check out our trails guide and enjoy!
