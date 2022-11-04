Thought experiment: Let’s say the Phillies take it all this weekend. People have a litttle too much fun. Enough that maybe Monday's a good day to stay home from work.

Just hypothesizing here, guys.

OK, but how might someone call out?

There’s raw honesty:

"Look, boss, even if I come in, I'm telling you I'm gonna be about as productive as Houston's Alex Bregman was at the plate."

"I'm like the Phillies bullpen. I should get an extra day off for rest."

You play the sympathy card:

"I ate too many Schwarberfest hoagies and free tacos. Call a medic!"

"Sorry, boss. I stubbed a toe when I was 'Dancing on My Own.' Gotta get an X-ray."

Or just play the wild card: