1 hour ago - Business

How to call out if Philly wins the Fall Classic

Mike D'Onofrio
Illustration of the Phillie Phanatic with "OOO" on the back of his jersey.

Photo illustration: Allie Carl/Axios. Photo: Hunter Martin/Getty Images

Thought experiment: Let’s say the Phillies take it all this weekend. People have a litttle too much fun. Enough that maybe Monday's a good day to stay home from work.

  • Just hypothesizing here, guys.

OK, but how might someone call out?

There’s raw honesty:

  • "Look, boss, even if I come in, I'm telling you I'm gonna be about as productive as Houston's Alex Bregman was at the plate."
  • "I'm like the Phillies bullpen. I should get an extra day off for rest."

You play the sympathy card:

Or just play the wild card:

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more