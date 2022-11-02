4 Philadelphia-area orchards to get apple cider this fall

Apples, apples, everywhere, and plenty to eat and drink.

State of play: Pennsylvania is the nation's fourth-largest apple producer, with more than 100 varieties of apples grown here.

About 65% are used to produce cider while the rest are eaten fresh, according to the Pennsylvania Cider Guild.

With that in mind, we asked you all where to find the best apple cider in the Philly area, and we received an orchard of options.

Here's a look at some of the best spots, offering both hard and non-alcoholic varieties:

Hands on Earth Orchard: Dave Fahnestock's story about getting into the family business will warm your heart. Plus: One of our readers says their cider, which they sell at the Rittenhouse Farmers Market, is the best, "hands down."

Linvilla Orchards: Pair the drink with a cinnamon-dusted apple cider doughnut and you're in for a rare fall treat. For roughly $22, you'll get a gallon of cider and a dozen doughnuts.

Manoff Market Gardens: At it for more than three decades, these New Hope farmers make more than a dozen hard ciders, including "Goldrush," which is "almost like a chardonnay."

Bring your lawn chair and sip outside with a stunning view of the orchard during "cidery hours."

Terhune Orchards: This Princeton, New Jersey-based orchard produces apples year-round. Get a gallon, half-gallon or pint and ship it to loved ones across the country.

Thought bubble: If you're ever in Washington D.C., make sure to try the apple cider at Busboys and Poets. It's fresh and piping hot.