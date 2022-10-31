Food fight: What Houston fans' typical game day spread looks like

As you prepare to watch the World Series this week, we asked our Axios Houston colleagues to tell us what a typical game day spread looks like.

So we can, you know, have an authentic viewing experience ... or find another way our town is superior.

Here's what Astros fans like to munch on, according to Axios' Shafaq Patel:

🧀 Nachos: We're big fans of Tex-Mex here. And while we don't think people up north can replicate the magic, you can at least try making chile con queso.

🍖 BBQ: You can't go wrong with smoked meat. Beef brisket is a classic, but you can also go with pork ribs, sausage, and even vegan meat.

🤤 Kolaches: The sausage-stuffed sweet bun is considered a classic Houston breakfast or snack. But you can also go traditional with a fruit jam.

🥖 Banh mi: Houston has one of the nation's largest Vietnamese American populations. This sandwich is the perfect combination of bread, pickled crunchy vegetables and meat. Don't forget the cilantro and mayo.