54 mins ago - Things to Do
Philadelphia Weekender: Movies, cider and dancing
Here are five ways to spend your weekend in Philadelphia:
- Catch a flick on the silver screen at the 31st annual Philadelphia Film Festival, which runs through Oct. 30. The festival features more than 130 films and industry guests. Tickets: Free-$17.
- Grab your dance shoes for ¡BAILAR en FDR! at FDR Park’s boathouse on Friday. An experienced instructor will teach salsa and bachata from 7-8pm, followed by social dancing until 11pm. Tickets include pay what you can options for $10-$20.
- The family-friendly Mural Arts Fest will take over LOVE Park from noon to 4pm on Saturday. Enjoy food trucks, face painting, performances, music and workshops.
- Philly Cider Week kicks off on Sunday and runs through Oct. 30. The annual event includes tastings, doughnuts, dinners and other cider-centric festivities at various restaurants and bars in the city. Tickets or reservations required at some events.
- Bring the kids to Halloween Family Fun Day at the Woodlands in West Philly from noon to 3pm on Sunday. A pop-up Mini Mütter Museum will be on hand, along with performances by Tangle Movement Arts and other activities.
Of note: No cars will be permitted to enter the historic cemetery.
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.