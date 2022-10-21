Philadelphia Weekender: Movies, cider and dancing

Here are five ways to spend your weekend in Philadelphia:

Catch a flick on the silver screen at the 31st annual Philadelphia Film Festival, which runs through Oct. 30. The festival features more than 130 films and industry guests. Tickets: Free-$17.

Grab your dance shoes for ¡BAILAR en FDR! at FDR Park’s boathouse on Friday. An experienced instructor will teach salsa and bachata from 7-8pm, followed by social dancing until 11pm. Tickets include pay what you can options for $10-$20.

The family-friendly Mural Arts Fest will take over LOVE Park from noon to 4pm on Saturday. Enjoy food trucks, face painting, performances, music and workshops.

Philly Cider Week kicks off on Sunday and runs through Oct. 30. The annual event includes tastings, doughnuts, dinners and other cider-centric festivities at various restaurants and bars in the city. Tickets or reservations required at some events.

Bring the kids to Halloween Family Fun Day at the Woodlands in West Philly from noon to 3pm on Sunday. A pop-up Mini Mütter Museum will be on hand, along with performances by Tangle Movement Arts and other activities.

Of note: No cars will be permitted to enter the historic cemetery.