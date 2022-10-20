4 places to grab lunch under $15 in Philadelphia

Wit or Witout burger. Photo courtesy of Lucky's Last Chance

POV: You're trying to find a place to eat a nice, cheap lunch. We've got you covered with four tasty lunch options for $15 or less.

What's on the menu: Opened in 2013, Dim Sum Garden serves traditional Shanghainese dishes, boba tea and smoothies.

Cost: Dumplings (starting at $8), noodle dishes (starting at $10), fried rice (starting at $13), chicken, pork, and beef entrees (starting at $15)

Address: 1020 Race St.

1020 Race St. Hours: 11am-10pm daily

What's on the menu: A family-owned Mexican restaurant, Los Potrillos' menu spans everything from birria to tamales.

Cost: Empanadas ($4), tamales ($4), 3 tacos ($12), burritos ($12), tortas ($12), nachos ($12), 3 supreme tacos ($15)

Address: 4653 Rising Sun Ave.

4653 Rising Sun Ave. Hours: 9am-4pm daily Monday-Saturday (closed Sunday)

What's on the menu: Besides sushi, Vic's serves gyoza, salads and dumplings.

Cost: Regular sushi rolls (starting at $4.50), specialty rolls (starting at $10.95)

Address: 2035 Sansom St.

2035 Sansom St. Hours: 11:30am-9:30pm Monday-Thursday; 11:30am-10pm Friday; noon to 10pm Saturday.

What's on the menu: Lucky's Last Chance is known for their creative spin on the classics. For example their PB & Bacon, is a burger topped with creamy peanut butter, American cheese and bacon with a side of grape jelly.

Cost: Hot dogs (starting at $4), mac and cheese (starting at $6) burgers (starting at $12)

Address: Lucky's Last Chance locations can be found here.

Lucky's Last Chance locations can be found here. Hours: 11am-2am daily.