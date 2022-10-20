4 places to grab lunch under $15 in Philadelphia
POV: You're trying to find a place to eat a nice, cheap lunch. We've got you covered with four tasty lunch options for $15 or less.
Dim Sum Garden
What's on the menu: Opened in 2013, Dim Sum Garden serves traditional Shanghainese dishes, boba tea and smoothies.
- Cost: Dumplings (starting at $8), noodle dishes (starting at $10), fried rice (starting at $13), chicken, pork, and beef entrees (starting at $15)
- Address: 1020 Race St.
- Hours: 11am-10pm daily
Los Potrillos 2
What's on the menu: A family-owned Mexican restaurant, Los Potrillos' menu spans everything from birria to tamales.
- Cost: Empanadas ($4), tamales ($4), 3 tacos ($12), burritos ($12), tortas ($12), nachos ($12), 3 supreme tacos ($15)
- Address: 4653 Rising Sun Ave.
- Hours: 9am-4pm daily Monday-Saturday (closed Sunday)
Vic Sushi Bar
What's on the menu: Besides sushi, Vic's serves gyoza, salads and dumplings.
- Cost: Regular sushi rolls (starting at $4.50), specialty rolls (starting at $10.95)
- Address: 2035 Sansom St.
- Hours: 11:30am-9:30pm Monday-Thursday; 11:30am-10pm Friday; noon to 10pm Saturday.
Lucky's Last Chance
What's on the menu: Lucky's Last Chance is known for their creative spin on the classics. For example their PB & Bacon, is a burger topped with creamy peanut butter, American cheese and bacon with a side of grape jelly.
- Cost: Hot dogs (starting at $4), mac and cheese (starting at $6) burgers (starting at $12)
- Address: Lucky's Last Chance locations can be found here.
- Hours: 11am-2am daily.
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.