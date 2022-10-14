What to know about the Eagles-Cowboys showdown in South Philly

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts sacked by the Dallas Cowboys defense in last year's game in Arlington, Texas; Photo: Richard Rodriguez/Getty

The 'Boys are back in town. And first place is on the line in the NFC East as the Eagles own their third 5-0 start in franchise history.

Driving the news: Led by QB Jalen Hurts, the high-octane Eagles are averaging the league's fifth-best 27 points a game, while the Dallas Cowboys' stout defense, anchored by linebacker Micah Parsons, hasn't allowed an offense to score more than a single touchdown over five games.

By the numbers: The Eagles have the No. 2 offense in yards per game and their defense is no slouch, tied for first in the league with 11 takeaways, per ESPN.

The Cowboys have allowed fewer than 20 points in each of their first five games for the first time since 1972, helping backup QB Cooper Rush improve to 5-0 as a starter. It's more impressive given the quality QBs they've faced so far, including Tom Brady and Joe Burrow.

Battle of the QBs: Everyone was hoping to see Hurts and Dak Prescott go head to head, but backup Rush will start again as Prescott continues rehabbing a fractured thumb post-surgery.

Hurts and Rush have actually thrown the same amount of touchdown passes (4) this season, but Hurts has supplemented that with his dynamic scrambling ability, rushing for 236 yards and six TDs.

Stat du jour: The defenses are neck and neck, with the Eagles registering 17 sacks on opposing QBs this season compared with Dallas' 20. The Eagles are tied for first in takeaways with 11 compared with seven for Dallas.

Flashback: Philly lost to the 'Boys both times last year but sat most of their starters in the season finale because they had already clinched a playoff spot.

Worth your time: Here's a rundown of the 10 best moments in this heated rivalry.

The bottom line: It boils down to whether the elusive Hurts can duck and dodge high-engine Parsons long enough to find receivers down the field.