Philadelphia Weekender: Festivals, Peoplehood Parade and cycling

It's nearly Friday! Here are seven ideas to kick off your weekend:

Party at Philly Music Fest at music venues across the city through Saturday. Catch performances including Shamir, Working on Dying, and Riverby. Tickets: Free-$39.

South Street Fest will run from 11am-7pm on Saturday after getting rained out earlier this month. Spanning from 2nd-8th Streets, this family-friendly event will feature live music and vendors selling crafts, food and drinks. Plus: Check out the Philly AIDS Thrift block party.

English Premier League Fan Fest will take over Dilworth Park at City Hall starting at 6am on Saturday and Sunday. Rub elbows with fellow soccer fans while you watch live match broadcasts, snap photos with club mascots and meet special guests. Free, but registration is required.

The Peoplehood Parade returns to West Philly on Saturday at 1pm. The celebration of creativity, civic causes and diversity kicks off at the Paul Robeson House and ends at Clark Park. The parade features drummers, giant puppets and performances.

Our favorite Philly celebrity, retired racing greyhound @RiskItAllPaul, is going to be hanging out at Mike’s BBQ in South Philly at 1pm Saturday. Come for pets and pulled pork.

Saddle up on your cycle and join the Philly Bike Ride on Saturday, where you can tour 20 miles of completely car-free streets in the city, pedaling through Center City, Penn’s Landing and Kelly Drive. Tickets: $25-$190.

Boo at the Zoo returns to the Philadelphia Zoo starting this weekend. The annual event includes children's activities, trick-or-treating around the zoo and more. Children are encouraged to come dressed in their costumes! Tickets: Free-$24.