22 mins ago - Things to Do
Your Philly weekend plans: Fall festivals, flea markets and music
It's First Friday, so keep on the lookout for special programming and events at art galleries, shops, museums and bars throughout the city. Here are other ways to spend your weekend in Philly:
- Get into the fall spirit at Harvest Weekend, which takes over Dilworth Park in front of City Hall Friday through Sunday. Hay bales and cornstalks will set the scene for live music, free pumpkin carving, cider making, circus performers and more.
- Enjoy some tunes at the Fishtown Arts & Music Festival Saturday from 11am-8pm on Front Street. The block party will feature local bands Snacktime and Out of Beardspace, along with DJ Wassup Gina. Plus: food and entertainment for kids. Tickets: $20
- Halloween is the theme at the Darksome Arts & Craft Market at Mount Moriah Cemetery from 11am-5pm on Saturday. More than 100 vendors will sell spooky and off-beat arts and crafts. Costumes encouraged!
- Roxtoberfest is back from noon to 6pm Saturday. The fall-themed family festival on Ridge Avenue boasts craft beer, food trucks, music and more than 70 vendors.
- Browse and buy antiques, vintage clothes, artwork and one-of-a-kind finds at the Philly Flea Market from 8am-5pm on Saturday inside the Cherry Street Pier and outdoors at the Race Street Pier.
- Old City Fest takes over parts of N. 3rd and Arch Streets from 11am-6pm on Sunday. More than 100 vendors will be on hand selling food, drinks, arts and crafts, along with dueling pianos and a Family Fun Zone filled with activities for children.
- Taste some of the top cocktails in Philly at Bartenders Night Out, where Spanish and Latino bartenders will pour their trade at The Franklin Bar starting at 8:30pm on Monday. Free to attend, pay as you go.
- Indigenous Peoples Day will be celebrated from 11am-5pm on Monday at Penn Treaty Park, also known as Shackamaxon. This family-friendly event will feature dancers, music, vendors and activities.
- Philly Music Fest kicks off on Monday and runs through Oct. 15, spanning music venues in and out of the city, including Ardmore Music Hall and World Cafe Live. Performances include Mt. Joy, Screaming Females and Low Cut Connie. Tickets: Free-$39
