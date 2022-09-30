Ex-Eagles coach Doug Pederson returns to the Linc for Birds-Jaguars faceoff

Will the Eagles, atop the NFC East and soaring high, do the "Douggie P" all over the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend?

Driving the news: The Birds, among the NFL's last two undefeated teams, square off Sunday against their former head coach Doug Pederson, now leading the 2-1 Jaguars, in his return to the Linc.

Why it matters: Pederson had a rather average 42-37 record in his five years leading Philly but did help the injury-plagued Birds to their only Super Bowl win in 2018.

And it was Pederson — you're welcome, Philly — who made the call to replace a struggling Carson Wentz with then-rookie QB Jalen Hurts.

What they're saying: Pederson sounded excited this week about meeting up with the sizzling-hot Hurts.

"He's going to defy all odds," Pederson told reporters, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. "That's just the way his career has been built. Not surprised that he's playing this well."

Former Eagles QB great Randall Cunningham is also brimming with excitement about Hurts' start. To hear "The Ultimate Weapon" tell it, "I really believe Philadelphia will be headed back to the Super Bowl with him."

By the numbers: After the Birds' 24-8 win against the Wentz-led Commanders last week, Hurts surpassed Michael Vick for the franchise's top spot of Eagles players with most combined offensive yards through the first three games of the season, according to CBS Sports.

Hurts had 1,083 yards compared with Vick's 1,019 in 2013, per CBS Sports

He's also the only QB in team history to have 1,000 yards of total offense through three games and 1,050 yards of combined offense.

Compared with his league peers, Hurts is first in passing yards per attempt and third in passing yards, per ESPN.

Stat du jour: Philadelphia has outscored opponents so far this season by a combined 36 points.

Worthy of your time: Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick had a breakout 1 ½-sack performance against the Commanders last week.