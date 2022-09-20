17 mins ago - News

Philadelphians mobilize for National Voter Registration Day

Mike D'Onofrio
Illustration of the state of Pennsylvania with an "I Voted" sticker in the northeast corner.
Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Are you registered to vote for the Nov. 8 election?

What's happening: Today is National Voter Registration Day. Celebrated every September since 2012, organizations and volunteers are hitting the streets in a coordinated effort to help residents sign up to vote.

Why it matters: Pennsylvania is one the midterm election's biggest battleground states.

  • The local, state and federal races on the ballot could significantly shape the direction of politics from Philadelphia's City Hall to the governor's mansion.

By the numbers: The state's voter rolls grew by more than 38,000 between Nov. 2, 2021 and last week, bringing the total to 8,766,097, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State.

  • Philly's registered voters also grew by more than 5,500 over that period.

Between the lines: Republicans added more than 41,200 voters statewide during that time, while Democrats shed approximately 23,600.

Yes, but: Registered Democrats still hold an edge over GOP voters in the state and Philly.

Be smart: Here are important dates to know:

  • Oct. 24: Last day to register to vote for the November election
  • Nov. 1: Last day to apply for a mail-in absentee ballot
  • Nov. 8: Last day for county board of election offices to receive mail-in ballots

Go deeper: Register to vote, check your registration status or request a mail-in ballot via the Philadelphia City Commissioners' website.

