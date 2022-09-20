Philadelphians mobilize for National Voter Registration Day

Are you registered to vote for the Nov. 8 election?

What's happening: Today is National Voter Registration Day. Celebrated every September since 2012, organizations and volunteers are hitting the streets in a coordinated effort to help residents sign up to vote.

Why it matters: Pennsylvania is one the midterm election's biggest battleground states.

The local, state and federal races on the ballot could significantly shape the direction of politics from Philadelphia's City Hall to the governor's mansion.

By the numbers: The state's voter rolls grew by more than 38,000 between Nov. 2, 2021 and last week, bringing the total to 8,766,097, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State.

Philly's registered voters also grew by more than 5,500 over that period.

Between the lines: Republicans added more than 41,200 voters statewide during that time, while Democrats shed approximately 23,600.

Yes, but: Registered Democrats still hold an edge over GOP voters in the state and Philly.

Be smart: Here are important dates to know:

Oct. 24: Last day to register to vote for the November election

Last day to register to vote for the November election Nov. 1: Last day to apply for a mail-in absentee ballot

Last day to apply for a mail-in absentee ballot Nov. 8: Last day for county board of election offices to receive mail-in ballots

Go deeper: Register to vote, check your registration status or request a mail-in ballot via the Philadelphia City Commissioners' website.