Philly Weekender: Fringe Festival, Parks on Tap and all things honey
Here are eight things to do this weekend in the Philadelphia area:
- Catch theater, comedy, music and dance performances at the Fringe Festival this weekend in neighborhoods throughout the city. Ticket pricing varies.
- Parks on Tap sets up at West Philly's Clark Park through Monday.
- Enjoy all things honey at the free Philadelphia Honey Festival this weekend. Honey demonstrations and honey cocktails, plus food trucks and activities for children. Located at the Wyck Historic House in Germantown on Saturday and Bartram's Garden on Sunday.
- Join the customer-appreciation block party outside Sidecar Bar & Grille on Saturday from noon-6pm. The event features barbeque and pizza, vendors, music and a water slide for kids.
- Support local businesses and restaurants during East Passyunk's all-day Sidewalk Sale and Stroll on Saturday.
- Take the kids to the Pop-Up Play Space at FDR Park for art programming from 11am-1pm on Saturday. The event is on the park's Clubhouse Lawn and all ages are welcome.
- Feria del Barrio, an annual street fair celebrating Latino music and cultures, is from noon-6pm on Sunday on N 5th Street between Huntingdon and Somerset Streets. Expect art, food, live music and dancing.
- Clover Market returns to Chestnut Hill from 10am-4pm on Sunday. Peruse hundreds of businesses selling handmade and vintage products.
