How to fake it: Eagles season opener

The Eagles launch their season on Sunday at 1pm against the Lions in Detroit.

You may end up watching the game with friends or talking to coworkers about it on Zoom. And if you were like us earlier this summer and in need of a refresher, we're here to help.

Here's what you need to know to look smart this season:

Driving the news: Expectations are high this year.

The Eagles made serious acquisitions in the run up to the season, like wide receiver A.J. Brown and safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

Plus: A cushy schedule awaits them. The Eagles have the second-easiest schedule among the NFL's 32 teams, according to the Action Network.

Between the lines: Philly isn't the only one betting on the Birds.

The Eagles are favorites to win the NFC East this season, according to Caesars Sportsbook and BetMGM.

Zoom in: Jalen Hurts is entering his second season as the starting quarterback and has enough targets around him to punish defenses, like Brown and wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Zach Pascal.

The intrigue: Will Hurts further develop and lead the Eagles to the top of the NFC East?

While Hurts is a dynamic player who can extend plays with his running ability, it remains to be seen whether he can become a better passer and player in the pocket.

Quick take: Their offensive line is considered the best in the NFL.

That's thanks to Center Jason Kelce, who will play Sunday after recently undergoing elbow surgery, and Pro Bowl-level tackles.

Flashback: The Eagles were run-happy last year, ending the season with the most rushing yards in the league.

What they're saying: The first three games — against the Lions, Vikings and Commanders — are tough and will tell us a lot about this Eagles team, Jon Marks of SportsRadio 94WIP told Axios.