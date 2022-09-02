Whether you prefer the newly renovated neutral aesthetic or the charm of a character-filled old-school home, this week's roundup has a little something for everyone.

Why we love it: Recently renovated, this townhouse has a white kitchen, light floors and clean finishes throughout.

Neighborhood: Kingsessing

Kingsessing Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,368 square feet

Monazel Abdulelah at Keller Williams Philly Features: Bright and airy, spacious entry, open living area.

Photo courtesy of Monazel Abdulelah

Why we love it: This retro abode might not be everyone's taste, but we know the pink dining nook and kitchen, wallpaper and vintage bathroom tile will make some of your hearts flutter.

Neighborhood: Cheltenham

Cheltenham Specs: 5 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,992 square feet

Dawn McCormac at Realty ONE Group Unlimited Features: Welcoming front porch, 3-car garage, third-floor flex space.

Why we love it: With a formal dining room, gorgeous kitchen with wine rack and fridge and a fenced-in yard, this home was made for entertaining.

Neighborhood: Germantown

Germantown Specs: 6 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,631 square feet

Remy Pizzichini at Compass Pennsylvania, LLC Features: Built-ins, bay windows, neutral finishes throughout.

Why we love it: This two-bed is a cottage core dream with original wood floors, a wallpapered powder room, exposed brick and beams and a spacious patio with a garden.

Neighborhood: Queen Village

Queen Village Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,340 square feet

Reda Akbil at Compass Pennsylvania, LLC Features: Two original wood burning fireplaces, new kitchen with fun tile backsplash and fruit knobs, tons of storage.

Photo courtesy of Reda Akbil

Why we love it: Nothing says luxury like a private elevator, rooftop deck, dual bathroom vanities and floor-to-ceiling windows.