Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Philly starting at $200k
Whether you prefer the newly renovated neutral aesthetic or the charm of a character-filled old-school home, this week's roundup has a little something for everyone.
6035 Chester Ave. — $200,000
Why we love it: Recently renovated, this townhouse has a white kitchen, light floors and clean finishes throughout.
- Neighborhood: Kingsessing
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,368 square feet
- Listed by: Monazel Abdulelah at Keller Williams Philly
- Features: Bright and airy, spacious entry, open living area.
130 Myrtle Ave. — $320,000
Why we love it: This retro abode might not be everyone's taste, but we know the pink dining nook and kitchen, wallpaper and vintage bathroom tile will make some of your hearts flutter.
- Neighborhood: Cheltenham
- Specs: 5 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,992 square feet
- Listed by: Dawn McCormac at Realty ONE Group Unlimited
- Features: Welcoming front porch, 3-car garage, third-floor flex space.
439 W. Hansberry St. — $449,000
Why we love it: With a formal dining room, gorgeous kitchen with wine rack and fridge and a fenced-in yard, this home was made for entertaining.
- Neighborhood: Germantown
- Specs: 6 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,631 square feet
- Listed by: Remy Pizzichini at Compass Pennsylvania, LLC
- Features: Built-ins, bay windows, neutral finishes throughout.
806 S. Front St. — $659,000
Why we love it: This two-bed is a cottage core dream with original wood floors, a wallpapered powder room, exposed brick and beams and a spacious patio with a garden.
- Neighborhood: Queen Village
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,340 square feet
- Listed by: Reda Akbil at Compass Pennsylvania, LLC
- Features: Two original wood burning fireplaces, new kitchen with fun tile backsplash and fruit knobs, tons of storage.
1102 N. 2nd St. Unit C — $845,000
Why we love it: Nothing says luxury like a private elevator, rooftop deck, dual bathroom vanities and floor-to-ceiling windows.
- Neighborhood: Northern Liberties
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,360 square feet
- Listed by: Michael Stillwell at JBMP Group
- Features: Walk-in closets, built-in storage, open living area, gourmet kitchen.
