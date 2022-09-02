Sep 2, 2022 - Real Estate

Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Philly starting at $200k

Brianna Crane
806 S. Front St.
806 S. Front St. Photo courtesy of Reda Akbil

Whether you prefer the newly renovated neutral aesthetic or the charm of a character-filled old-school home, this week's roundup has a little something for everyone.

6035 Chester Ave. — $200,000

Why we love it: Recently renovated, this townhouse has a white kitchen, light floors and clean finishes throughout.

  • Neighborhood: Kingsessing
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,368 square feet
  • Listed by: Monazel Abdulelah at Keller Williams Philly
  • Features: Bright and airy, spacious entry, open living area.
6035 Chester Ave.
Photo courtesy of Monazel Abdulelah
white kitchen with honey-colored wood breakfast bar
Photo courtesy of Monazel Abdulelah
130 Myrtle Ave. — $320,000

Why we love it: This retro abode might not be everyone's taste, but we know the pink dining nook and kitchen, wallpaper and vintage bathroom tile will make some of your hearts flutter.

  • Neighborhood: Cheltenham
  • Specs: 5 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,992 square feet
  • Listed by: Dawn McCormac at Realty ONE Group Unlimited
  • Features: Welcoming front porch, 3-car garage, third-floor flex space.
439 W. Hansberry St. — $449,000

Why we love it: With a formal dining room, gorgeous kitchen with wine rack and fridge and a fenced-in yard, this home was made for entertaining.

  • Neighborhood: Germantown
  • Specs: 6 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,631 square feet
  • Listed by: Remy Pizzichini at Compass Pennsylvania, LLC
  • Features: Built-ins, bay windows, neutral finishes throughout.
806 S. Front St. — $659,000

Why we love it: This two-bed is a cottage core dream with original wood floors, a wallpapered powder room, exposed brick and beams and a spacious patio with a garden.

  • Neighborhood: Queen Village
  • Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,340 square feet
  • Listed by: Reda Akbil at Compass Pennsylvania, LLC
  • Features: Two original wood burning fireplaces, new kitchen with fun tile backsplash and fruit knobs, tons of storage.
806 S. Front St. kitchen
Photo courtesy of Reda Akbil
806 S. Front St. bedroom
Photo courtesy of Reda Akbil
Photo courtesy of Reda Akbil
Photo courtesy of Reda Akbil
1102 N. 2nd St. Unit C — $845,000

Why we love it: Nothing says luxury like a private elevator, rooftop deck, dual bathroom vanities and floor-to-ceiling windows.

  • Neighborhood: Northern Liberties
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,360 square feet
  • Listed by: Michael Stillwell at JBMP Group
  • Features: Walk-in closets, built-in storage, open living area, gourmet kitchen.
