Omicron booster doses are coming to Philly

The first updated COVID vaccines are about to become available across the U.S., and Philly can expect shipments to begin next week.

What's happening: The vaccines, which will ideally provide more targeted protection against the dominant strain that's currently circulating, will go through the regulatory approval process this week, Axios' Caitlin Owens reports.

The federal government is expected to authorize them for everyone 12 and older, although only Pfizer's shot will be available for children under 18.

Zoom in: Philadelphia has pre-ordered 11,000 Moderna and 30,000 Pfizer bivalent booster doses, Matt Rankin, a spokesperson for the city's Department of Public Health, told Axios.

The city is also processing orders from Philly health providers for those pre-ordered boosters.

The big picture: Being vaccinated and boosted is crucial for avoiding hospitalization and death, particularly for those with conditions that put them at high risk.

But it's unclear how well the retooled vaccines will protect against infection and transmission.

Between the lines: Philadelphians don't seem too interested in boosters.

Roughly 36% of vaccinated adults in Philly have received a booster dose, according to city data.

Nationwide, around half of adults report being fully vaccinated and having received a booster dose, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

What we're watching: The FDA may recommend that people who recently received a vaccine dose wait "a few months" before getting a new shot, Peter Marks, the agency's top vaccine official, told the New York Times.