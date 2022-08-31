55 mins ago - COVID

Omicron booster doses are coming to Philly

Mike D'Onofrio
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The first updated COVID vaccines are about to become available across the U.S., and Philly can expect shipments to begin next week.

What's happening: The vaccines, which will ideally provide more targeted protection against the dominant strain that's currently circulating, will go through the regulatory approval process this week, Axios' Caitlin Owens reports.

  • The federal government is expected to authorize them for everyone 12 and older, although only Pfizer's shot will be available for children under 18.

Zoom in: Philadelphia has pre-ordered 11,000 Moderna and 30,000 Pfizer bivalent booster doses, Matt Rankin, a spokesperson for the city's Department of Public Health, told Axios.

  • The city is also processing orders from Philly health providers for those pre-ordered boosters.

The big picture: Being vaccinated and boosted is crucial for avoiding hospitalization and death, particularly for those with conditions that put them at high risk.

  • But it's unclear how well the retooled vaccines will protect against infection and transmission.

Between the lines: Philadelphians don't seem too interested in boosters.

  • Roughly 36% of vaccinated adults in Philly have received a booster dose, according to city data.
  • Nationwide, around half of adults report being fully vaccinated and having received a booster dose, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

What we're watching: The FDA may recommend that people who recently received a vaccine dose wait "a few months" before getting a new shot, Peter Marks, the agency's top vaccine official, told the New York Times.

  • The CDC may address whether recently infected people should also wait.
