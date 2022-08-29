Philadelphia School District averts bus driver and mechanics strike

The School District of Philadelphia and a union representing 2,000 district employees are starting off the new school year with a tentative contract agreement in hand.

Driving the news: The district and 32BJ SEIU District 1201 — which represents bus drivers, mechanics, cleaners, building engineers and trade workers — struck a deal on Friday, averting a potential strike when the union's contract ends this week.

Why it matters: A labor stoppage, which the union authorized earlier this month had an agreement not been reached, could have significantly disrupted the first week of in-person classes for the district’s nearly 115,000 students.

Zoom in: The agreement secures pay raises and training for union members — key sticking points during negotiations.

Details over raises were not immediately available.

What they're saying: Gabe Morgan, vice president of 32BJ, said in a statement the "contract honors the enormous contributions and sacrifices that 32BJ school workers have made, including risking their lives throughout the pandemic."

Larisa Shambaugh, the district's chief talent officer, said in a statement that the agreement reflects the "deep respect and value" the district has for union members.

What's ahead: Union members and the school board must each ratify the agreement, which could happen in September.