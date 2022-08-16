FEMA distributes $142M for COVID-19 funerals

FEMA has doled out more than $142.6 million in funeral assistance to Pennsylvanians for COVID-related deaths through Aug. 11, according to the federal agency.

How it works: FEMA pays up to $9,000 to reimburse funeral expenses associated with a death attributed to COVID-19.

That includes burial, cremation, casket, headstone and other expenses.

By the numbers: More than 46,300 people have died from the virus in Pennsylvania, including more than 5,200 in Philly, according to the state's online dashboard.

Federal funding has helped pay for 21,601 funerals in the Keystone State, with the average payment coming in around $6,600, FEMA Region 3 spokesperson Charlie Elison told Axios.

Zoom in: Philly, the state's most populous county, received the most funding in the state — $15.8 million.

Zoom out: FEMA has provided more than $2.7 billion to assist with funerals across the country and still has funds available.