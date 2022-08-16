FEMA distributes $142M for COVID-19 funerals
FEMA has doled out more than $142.6 million in funeral assistance to Pennsylvanians for COVID-related deaths through Aug. 11, according to the federal agency.
How it works: FEMA pays up to $9,000 to reimburse funeral expenses associated with a death attributed to COVID-19.
- That includes burial, cremation, casket, headstone and other expenses.
By the numbers: More than 46,300 people have died from the virus in Pennsylvania, including more than 5,200 in Philly, according to the state's online dashboard.
- Federal funding has helped pay for 21,601 funerals in the Keystone State, with the average payment coming in around $6,600, FEMA Region 3 spokesperson Charlie Elison told Axios.
Zoom in: Philly, the state's most populous county, received the most funding in the state — $15.8 million.
Zoom out: FEMA has provided more than $2.7 billion to assist with funerals across the country and still has funds available.
