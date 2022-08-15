Brewery-winery combo to open in West Philly

There are breweries. There are wineries. Then there is Carbon Copy.

Driving the news: The city's first brewery and winery combo is in the works for West Philly at the site of the Dock Street Brewery, which ended its 15-year run at the end of May.

The venture will be the first solo project for owners Brendon Boudwin and Kyle Wolak, who have a combined two decades in the beer and wine industries.

The pair most recently came from Tired Hands Brewing Company in Ardmore, where Wolak was the head brewer at its Fermentaria facility and Boudwin ran its oak fermentation facility and wine making, among other things. They left Tired Hands in 2020.

What they're saying: Wolak said the duo were excited to create their own concept from their experience.

"We wanted to do all the things that we loved drinking," he told Axios. "We already have a lot of beer experience, and Brendan has the wine experience, so we wanted to try to meld those two things together."

Details: The 50-seat bar and restaurant is expected to offer wood-fired pizza, along with sandwiches.

Expect a "good spread of everything," Boudwin said, like a pale ale, IPA, pilsner, a kettle sour with fruit, and a wheat beer, along with seasonals. The wine: Boudwin said they are focusing on "younger, brighter wines" that will likely include Riesling, Pinot Grigio and light reds.

Of note: The name Carbon Copy serves in part as a commitment by the pair to minimize their carbon footprint and make use of renewable resources in production.

What's next: The brewery and winery is expected to open in the fall at 701 S 50th St.