33 mins ago - Real Estate

Hot homes: 4 houses for sale in Philly starting at $220K

Brianna Crane
hot homes philly
Photo courtesy of Brett Slachman

This week's roundup includes four stylish townhouses with gorgeous kitchens and open living areas.

5245 N. 6th St. — $220,000

Why we love it: Highlights of this three-bed include a modern kitchen and bathrooms and an open main floor.

  • Neighborhood: Olney
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,350 square feet
  • Listed by: Stephen Kennedy at Keller Williams Philly
  • Features: Exposed brick wall, neutral paint and finishes throughout, enclosed porch
5245 N. 6th St.
Photo courtesy of Stephen Kennedy
5245 N. 6th St. kitchen
Photo courtesy of Stephen Kennedy
1842 N. 4th St. — $449,000

Why we love it: Something about a green kitchen always wins me over, and this beauty is no exception.

  • Neighborhood: Olde Kensington
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,750 square feet
  • Listed by: Brett Slachman at Keller Williams Philly
  • Features: Stylish bathrooms, wet bar, rooftop terrace
1842 N. 4th St.
Photo courtesy of Brett Slachman
1842 N. 4th St. bathroom
Photo courtesy of Brett Slachman
719 S. Percy St. — $525,000

Why we love it: With built-ins, exposed beams, refinished wood floors and a private brick patio, this townhouse is dreamy.

  • Neighborhood: Bella Vista
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,330 square feet
  • Listed by: Adam Baldwin and Jessica Carfagno at Compass
  • Features: Spiral staircase, gorgeous kitchen, lots of built-in storage
719 S Percy St, front
Photo courtesy of Powelton Digital Media Group
719 S Percy St bed
Photo courtesy of Powelton Digital Media Group
719 S Percy St.
Photo courtesy of Powelton Digital Media Group
732 S. 20th St. — $879,900

Why we love it: This stylish townhouse features a newly renovated kitchen, spa-like bathrooms and brass finishes.

  • Neighborhood: Graduate Hospital
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,488 square feet
  • Listed by: Rachel Street at Compass
  • Features: 10-foot ceilings, Brazilian cherry hardwood floors, custom crown moldings
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more