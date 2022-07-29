Hot homes: 4 houses for sale in Philly starting at $220K

This week's roundup includes four stylish townhouses with gorgeous kitchens and open living areas.

Why we love it: Highlights of this three-bed include a modern kitchen and bathrooms and an open main floor.

Neighborhood: Olney

Olney Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,350 square feet

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,350 square feet Listed by: Stephen Kennedy at Keller Williams Philly

Stephen Kennedy at Keller Williams Philly Features: Exposed brick wall, neutral paint and finishes throughout, enclosed porch

Photo courtesy of Stephen Kennedy

Photo courtesy of Stephen Kennedy

Why we love it: Something about a green kitchen always wins me over, and this beauty is no exception.

Neighborhood: Olde Kensington

Olde Kensington Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,750 square feet

3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,750 square feet Listed by: Brett Slachman at Keller Williams Philly

Brett Slachman at Keller Williams Philly Features: Stylish bathrooms, wet bar, rooftop terrace

Photo courtesy of Brett Slachman

Photo courtesy of Brett Slachman

Why we love it: With built-ins, exposed beams, refinished wood floors and a private brick patio, this townhouse is dreamy.

Neighborhood: Bella Vista

Bella Vista Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,330 square feet

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,330 square feet Listed by: Adam Baldwin and Jessica Carfagno at Compass

Adam Baldwin and Jessica Carfagno at Compass Features: Spiral staircase, gorgeous kitchen, lots of built-in storage

Photo courtesy of Powelton Digital Media Group

Photo courtesy of Powelton Digital Media Group

Photo courtesy of Powelton Digital Media Group

Why we love it: This stylish townhouse features a newly renovated kitchen, spa-like bathrooms and brass finishes.