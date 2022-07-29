33 mins ago - Real Estate
Hot homes: 4 houses for sale in Philly starting at $220K
This week's roundup includes four stylish townhouses with gorgeous kitchens and open living areas.
5245 N. 6th St. — $220,000
Why we love it: Highlights of this three-bed include a modern kitchen and bathrooms and an open main floor.
- Neighborhood: Olney
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,350 square feet
- Listed by: Stephen Kennedy at Keller Williams Philly
- Features: Exposed brick wall, neutral paint and finishes throughout, enclosed porch
1842 N. 4th St. — $449,000
Why we love it: Something about a green kitchen always wins me over, and this beauty is no exception.
- Neighborhood: Olde Kensington
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,750 square feet
- Listed by: Brett Slachman at Keller Williams Philly
- Features: Stylish bathrooms, wet bar, rooftop terrace
719 S. Percy St. — $525,000
Why we love it: With built-ins, exposed beams, refinished wood floors and a private brick patio, this townhouse is dreamy.
- Neighborhood: Bella Vista
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,330 square feet
- Listed by: Adam Baldwin and Jessica Carfagno at Compass
- Features: Spiral staircase, gorgeous kitchen, lots of built-in storage
732 S. 20th St. — $879,900
Why we love it: This stylish townhouse features a newly renovated kitchen, spa-like bathrooms and brass finishes.
- Neighborhood: Graduate Hospital
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,488 square feet
- Listed by: Rachel Street at Compass
- Features: 10-foot ceilings, Brazilian cherry hardwood floors, custom crown moldings
