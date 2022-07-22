Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Philly starting at $320K

From a one-bed built in 1900 to a renovated, modern three-story townhouse, here are five homes that caught our eye recently.

Why we love it: With exposed brick walls, high ceilings and original hardwood floors from 1900, this beauty is filled with light and charm.

Neighborhood: Old City

Old City Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1,449 square feet

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1,449 square feet Listed by: Pete Rossi at Redfin

Pete Rossi at Redfin Features: Charming streetscape, approved for rooftop deck, mix of old-school and contemporary finishes

Photo courtesy of Redfin

Why we love it: This two-bed features updated bathrooms with gorgeous tile floors, a chic kitchen with black cabinets and an outdoor space.

Neighborhood: Point Breeze

Point Breeze Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,364 square feet

2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,364 square feet Listed by: William Kwasniewski at Century 21

William Kwasniewski at Century 21 Features: Modern interior, finished basement, French doors

Photo courtesy of Century 21

Photo courtesy of Century 21

Photo courtesy of Century 21

Why we love it: Natural light, an open living area and ample closet space are just a few things we love about this one.

Neighborhood: Olde Kensington

Olde Kensington Specs: 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,410 square feet

4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,410 square feet Listed by: Melissa Flowers and Wendy Schwartz at Compass

Melissa Flowers and Wendy Schwartz at Compass Features: End unit, neutral finishes, private patio

Why we love it: From the wallpaper in the powder room to the modern kitchen, this two-bed checks all the boxes.

Neighborhood: Queen Village

Queen Village Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,197 square feet

2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,197 square feet Listed by: Danielle Matlin at Philly LMG, LLC

Danielle Matlin at Philly LMG, LLC Features: Cool architectural details, beautiful kitchen, built-in bookshelf

Photo courtesy of Philly LMG, LLC

Photo courtesy of Philly LMG, LLC

Photo courtesy of Philly LMG, LLC

Why we love it: Built in 1900, this condo has the perfect blend of sleek contemporary style and original character.