Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Philly starting at $320K
From a one-bed built in 1900 to a renovated, modern three-story townhouse, here are five homes that caught our eye recently.
255 N. 3rd St. #3 — $320,000
Why we love it: With exposed brick walls, high ceilings and original hardwood floors from 1900, this beauty is filled with light and charm.
- Neighborhood: Old City
- Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1,449 square feet
- Listed by: Pete Rossi at Redfin
- Features: Charming streetscape, approved for rooftop deck, mix of old-school and contemporary finishes
2228 Gerritt St. — $339,900
Why we love it: This two-bed features updated bathrooms with gorgeous tile floors, a chic kitchen with black cabinets and an outdoor space.
- Neighborhood: Point Breeze
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,364 square feet
- Listed by: William Kwasniewski at Century 21
- Features: Modern interior, finished basement, French doors
523 W. Thompson St. — $348,000
Why we love it: Natural light, an open living area and ample closet space are just a few things we love about this one.
- Neighborhood: Olde Kensington
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,410 square feet
- Listed by: Melissa Flowers and Wendy Schwartz at Compass
- Features: End unit, neutral finishes, private patio
327 Fitzwater St. — $559,900
Why we love it: From the wallpaper in the powder room to the modern kitchen, this two-bed checks all the boxes.
- Neighborhood: Queen Village
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,197 square feet
- Listed by: Danielle Matlin at Philly LMG, LLC
- Features: Cool architectural details, beautiful kitchen, built-in bookshelf
36 N. Front St. #1 — $1,100,000
Why we love it: Built in 1900, this condo has the perfect blend of sleek contemporary style and original character.
- Neighborhood: Old City
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,684 square feet
- Listed by: John Hirniak at Compass
- Features: Sleek kitchen, home office, ideal layout for entertaining
