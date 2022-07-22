1 hour ago - Real Estate

Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Philly starting at $320K

The interior of 255 N. 3rd St. #3. Photo courtesy of Redfin

From a one-bed built in 1900 to a renovated, modern three-story townhouse, here are five homes that caught our eye recently.

255 N. 3rd St. #3 — $320,000

Why we love it: With exposed brick walls, high ceilings and original hardwood floors from 1900, this beauty is filled with light and charm.

  • Neighborhood: Old City
  • Specs: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1,449 square feet
  • Listed by: Pete Rossi at Redfin
  • Features: Charming streetscape, approved for rooftop deck, mix of old-school and contemporary finishes
255 N 3rd St #3 front
Photo courtesy of Redfin
2228 Gerritt St. — $339,900

Why we love it: This two-bed features updated bathrooms with gorgeous tile floors, a chic kitchen with black cabinets and an outdoor space.

  • Neighborhood: Point Breeze
  • Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,364 square feet
  • Listed by: William Kwasniewski at Century 21
  • Features: Modern interior, finished basement, French doors
Photo courtesy of Century 21
Photo courtesy of Century 21
Photo courtesy of Century 21
523 W. Thompson St. — $348,000

Why we love it: Natural light, an open living area and ample closet space are just a few things we love about this one.

  • Neighborhood: Olde Kensington
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,410 square feet
  • Listed by: Melissa Flowers and Wendy Schwartz at Compass
  • Features: End unit, neutral finishes, private patio
327 Fitzwater St. — $559,900

Why we love it: From the wallpaper in the powder room to the modern kitchen, this two-bed checks all the boxes.

  • Neighborhood: Queen Village
  • Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,197 square feet
  • Listed by: Danielle Matlin at Philly LMG, LLC
  • Features: Cool architectural details, beautiful kitchen, built-in bookshelf
Photo courtesy of Philly LMG, LLC
Photo courtesy of Philly LMG, LLC
Photo courtesy of Philly LMG, LLC
36 N. Front St. #1 — $1,100,000

Why we love it: Built in 1900, this condo has the perfect blend of sleek contemporary style and original character.

  • Neighborhood: Old City
  • Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,684 square feet
  • Listed by: John Hirniak at Compass
  • Features: Sleek kitchen, home office, ideal layout for entertaining
