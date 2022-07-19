1 hour ago - News
The hottest and coolest days of summer in the Philly region
Temperatures in the Philadelphia region can vary widely during the summer months.
Driving the news: According to the National Weather Service, the region's highest daily temperature since official records began in 1870 was recorded more than a century ago.
- But temperatures have twice reached the top five highest on record in the last 12 years.
The lowest? That was 44 degrees, a reading that was first recorded June 1, 1945 and has been tied six times since.
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.