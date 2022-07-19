The hottest and coolest days of summer in the Philly region

Data: National Weather Service; Chart: Axios Visuals

Temperatures in the Philadelphia region can vary widely during the summer months.

Driving the news: According to the National Weather Service, the region's highest daily temperature since official records began in 1870 was recorded more than a century ago.

But temperatures have twice reached the top five highest on record in the last 12 years.

The lowest? That was 44 degrees, a reading that was first recorded June 1, 1945 and has been tied six times since.