Tim Heidecker talks Philly, nostalgia and coming home

Tim Heidecker is coming home to Philly in two weeks' time — for one night only, anyway.

Why it matters: You probably know him (alongside Eric Wareheim) as part of the absurdist comedy duo Tim & Eric, who got their start after meeting at Temple in the '90s.

Heidecker's comedy presence remains truly vast — there's a massive universe around his "On Cinema" series — but he's also made a name for himself with some sardonic yet serious indie rock in the vein of Randy Newman and Warren Zevon.

State of play: Heidecker, now based in Los Angeles, is bringing his "Two Tims Tour" to The Fillmore on July 29: half stand-up from his boorish comedy persona; half indie jams, backed by his latest album "High School," inspired by nostalgia from growing up in Allentown.

We made nostalgia the focus of our chat with Heidecker earlier this week.

Q: Even though it's only for one night, how does it feel coming back to Philly? Does it even register with such a punishing tour schedule?

A: "There's ownership that that audience has knowing that I'm coming home. Especially with the new record, I sing a lot about those times. I think there's pride from the audience that I'm doing well and succeeding at this. I think there's a little bit of bitter anger because I no longer root for the Phillies. I mean, I don't say I don't root for the Phillies, but I've kind of become a Dodgers fan."

Q: You played shows at places like Khyber Pass Pub and North Star Bar as you were coming up. Now, you're playing at a 2,500-capacity venue in The Fillmore. What does that feel like?

A: "The last time Eric and I were in town, we played at the Met, which was ridiculous. It was like Carnegie Hall. It's a place to see Mahler's 9th symphony — not diarrhea jokes. It was like a full-on opera house. It was just absurd. It was gilded and totally way too nice for our material. So yeah, it is a bit weird. ...

"The idea of scaling up and playing bigger places I think has been gradual and slow and just happened over years. This tour is actually a bit of a downgrade from the Tim & Eric tours because those are generally kind of bigger places. ... There's still something fun about playing a small, sweaty, s--tty rock club for sure. But it's hard to do that every night."

Q: What do you miss about your Philly days?

A: "I talk about this a lot on the record — the idea of idle time, not having a tremendous amount of responsibility, not being addicted to our devices and distracted by screens. Just like going down to the river and f--king around for a while. Or going out and playing pool at a bar on South Street. Or going to Dirty Frank's and having a shot of Jim Beam and a can of beer for three bucks. And that was the day.

"That was considered doing things. They're just very simple."

Q: You have a song with Philly indie legend Kurt Vile on the new record. How did that come about? Was it a Philly thing?

A: "I'm trying to think of how we actually met, but sort of through Instagram. Maybe a couple of DMs here and there, like mutual appreciation. I like to call this little thing that happens 'frands,' like we're friends who are fans of each other.

"We just started talking. I sent him my last record 'Fear of Death,' an early mix of it, and was like, 'Hey, I want to see what you think of this.' He raved about how much he liked it and was really very supportive of my music. We just kept in touch.

"I had this song on the record that I felt was evocative of his music. I said I'd love to have him on it in some way, like do a guitar solo — and he was down and so happy to help."

Q: Your hometown of Allentown is another huge presence on the record. How important is the concept of home to your music?

A: "I think the older I get, especially during the pandemic, I just had sort of self-therapy — an experiment in thought — to think about what I was like back then, what I wanted to be and what I was into. Am I different than I was? It just unlocked a bunch of thoughts about those times.

"My childhood was very normal, and thinking about it now, things are so unmoored and chaotic and unsettled in the world that there's a nostalgia for that period of my life. It felt simpler and more grounded. It seemed stabler and happier in general. I know it seems dangerous to say things were better way back when because in a lot of ways they weren't.

"But certainly in the '90s it felt like there was a strain of liberalism running through culture that felt pretty protected and safe — like, oh yeah, Michael Stipe is on MTV talking about the environment and gay rights. That was important, and I miss those days in a way."

Q: Are there any other albums or songs that touch on the concept of home that mean a lot to you?

A: "There's certain music that I think will forever bring me back to a place. Sometimes it's weird stuff, like the blue Weezer album. I don't think I could ever hear that without thinking about freshman year of college because that's basically one of the four records I listened to. That feels like a weird record to bring out of nowhere, but it's nostalgic in a very, very, very specific way."

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.